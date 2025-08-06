Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands, except share and per share information)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Revenue:
|Systems
|$
|559,108
|$
|513,372
|$
|450,595
|$
|1,536,539
|$
|1,168,993
|Software maintenance and support
|8,121
|6,685
|3,545
|20,331
|8,280
|Operation services
|24,892
|29,594
|16,198
|71,595
|46,340
|Total revenue
|592,121
|549,651
|470,338
|1,628,465
|1,223,613
|Cost of revenue:
|Systems
|457,911
|414,560
|398,761
|1,254,289
|1,024,832
|Software maintenance and support
|1,756
|2,095
|2,539
|5,735
|6,201
|Operation services
|24,832
|25,168
|14,065
|72,952
|43,331
|Total cost of revenue
|484,499
|441,823
|415,365
|1,332,976
|1,074,364
|Gross profit
|107,622
|107,828
|54,973
|295,489
|149,249
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|52,147
|61,540
|44,722
|157,279
|133,327
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|75,670
|78,347
|47,871
|215,092
|143,535
|Restructuring charges
|16,361
|-
|-
|16,361
|-
|Total operating expenses
|144,178
|139,887
|92,593
|388,732
|276,862
|Operating loss
|(36,556
|)
|(32,059
|)
|(37,620
|)
|(93,243
|)
|(127,613
|)
|Other income, net
|8,451
|11,714
|11,615
|27,987
|27,626
|Loss before income tax and equity method investment
|(28,105
|)
|(20,345
|)
|(26,005
|)
|(65,256
|)
|(99,987
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(44
|)
|1,397
|(182
|)
|1,204
|(102
|)
|Loss from equity method investment
|(3,776
|)
|(2,490
|)
|(537
|)
|(7,831
|)
|(537
|)
|Net loss
|(31,925
|)
|(21,438
|)
|(26,724
|)
|(71,883
|)
|(100,626
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(26,012
|)
|(17,513
|)
|(22,043
|)
|(58,569
|)
|(84,300
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(5,913
|)
|$
|(3,925
|)
|$
|(4,681
|)
|$
|(13,314
|)
|$
|(16,326
|)
|Loss per share of Class A Common Stock:
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:
|Basic and Diluted
|109,201,745
|107,726,978
|102,414,284
|107,664,864
|92,891,276
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table reconciles GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net loss
|$
|(31,925
|)
|$
|(21,438
|)
|$
|(26,724
|)
|$
|(71,883
|)
|$
|(100,626
|)
|Interest income
|(8,373
|)
|(7,229
|)
|(11,610
|)
|(23,371
|)
|(27,554
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|44
|(1,397
|)
|182
|(1,204
|)
|102
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,940
|11,169
|10,032
|30,969
|15,065
|Stock-based compensation
|50,279
|47,962
|30,320
|126,982
|94,508
|Business Combination transaction expenses
|422
|3,298
|-
|7,522
|-
|Equity method investment
|3,776
|2,490
|537
|7,831
|537
|Internal control remediation
|1,795
|2,175
|-
|7,046
|-
|Business transformation costs
|75
|2,400
|-
|2,475
|-
|Fair value adjustments on strategic investments
|-
|(4,481
|)
|-
|(4,481
|)
|-
|Restructuring charges
|16,361
|(231
|)
|-
|16,130
|34,206
|Joint venture formation fees
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,089
|Equity financing transaction costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,985
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|45,394
|$
|34,718
|$
|2,737
|$
|98,016
|$
|19,312
The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Gross profit
|$
|107,622
|$
|107,828
|$
|54,973
|$
|295,489
|$
|149,249
|Depreciation
|3,538
|2,949
|5,359
|8,957
|5,540
|Stock-based compensation
|16,034
|11,264
|3,807
|31,006
|12,394
|Restructuring charges
|-
|(231
|)
|-
|(231
|)
|34,206
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|127,194
|$
|121,810
|$
|64,139
|$
|335,221
|$
|201,389
|Gross profit margin
|18.2
|%
|19.6
|%
|11.7
|%
|18.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|Adjusted gross profit margin
|21.5
|%
|22.2
|%
|13.6
|%
|20.6
|%
|16.5
|%
The following table reconciles GAAP research and development expenses to Adjusted research and development expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Research and development expenses
|$
|52,147
|$
|61,540
|$
|44,722
|$
|157,279
|$
|133,327
|Depreciation and amortization
|(7,133
|)
|(5,611
|)
|(1,250
|)
|(15,044
|)
|(3,236
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(12,860
|)
|(15,608
|)
|(13,279
|)
|(40,719
|)
|(41,728
|)
|Adjusted research and development expenses
|$
|32,154
|$
|40,321
|$
|30,193
|$
|101,516
|$
|88,363
The following table reconciles GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|$
|75,670
|$
|78,347
|$
|47,871
|$
|215,092
|$
|143,535
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2,270
|)
|(2,609
|)
|(3,423
|)
|(6,969
|)
|(6,294
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(21,385
|)
|(21,091
|)
|(13,235
|)
|(55,257
|)
|(40,385
|)
|Business combination transaction expenses
|(422
|)
|(3,298
|)
|-
|(7,522
|)
|-
|Internal control remediation
|(1,795
|)
|(2,175
|)
|-
|(7,046
|)
|-
|Business transformation costs
|(75
|)
|(2,400
|)
|-
|(2,475
|)
|-
|Joint venture formation fees
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,089
|)
|Equity financing transaction costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,985
|)
|Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses
|$
|49,723
|$
|46,774
|$
|31,213
|$
|135,823
|$
|93,782
The following table reconciles GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(138,343
|)
|$
|269,575
|$
|50,384
|$
|336,259
|$
|41,306
|Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs
|(14,867
|)
|(20,560
|)
|(17,143
|)
|(42,784
|)
|(23,007
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(153,210
|)
|$
|249,015
|$
|33,241
|$
|293,475
|$
|18,299
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Common Share Information
Total Common Shares issued and outstanding:
| June 28, 2025
| September 28, 2024
|Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding
|110,252,933
|104,689,377
|Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding
|76,015,171
|76,965,386
|Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding
|403,559,196
|404,309,196
|589,827,300
|585,963,959
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|June 28, 2025
|September 28, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|777,576
|$
|727,310
|Accounts receivable
|136,237
|201,548
|Unbilled accounts receivable
|236,433
|218,233
|Inventories
|138,901
|106,136
|Deferred expenses
|35,545
|1,058
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|101,516
|101,252
|Total current assets
|1,426,208
|1,355,537
|Property and equipment, net
|73,013
|97,109
|Intangible assets, net
|82,921
|3,664
|Goodwill
|60,534
|-
|Equity method investment
|105,551
|81,289
|Other assets
|79,184
|40,953
|Total assets
|$
|1,827,411
|$
|1,578,552
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|215,624
|$
|175,188
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|183,690
|165,644
|Deferred revenue
|918,097
|676,314
|Total current liabilities
|1,317,411
|1,017,146
|Deferred revenue
|5,044
|129,233
|Other liabilities
|61,544
|42,043
|Total liabilities
|1,383,999
|1,188,422
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Equity:
|Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 110,252,933 and 104,689,377 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively
|13
|13
|Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 76,015,171 and 76,965,386 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively
|7
|7
|Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 403,559,196 and 404,309,196 shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2025 and September 28, 2024, respectively
|40
|40
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,550,610
|1,523,692
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,337,239
|)
|(1,323,925
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,678
|)
|(2,594
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|210,753
|197,233
|Noncontrolling interest
|232,659
|192,897
|Total equity
|443,412
|390,130
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,827,411
|$
|1,578,552
| Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(31,925
|)
|$
|(21,438
|)
|$
|(26,724
|)
|$
|(71,883
|)
|$
|(100,626
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,202
|12,279
|10,696
|34,126
|17,048
|Loss from equity method investment
|3,776
|4,055
|537
|7,831
|537
|Foreign currency (gains) losses, net
|(61
|)
|20
|-
|(73
|)
|(8
|)
|Gain on investments
|-
|-
|(1,339
|)
|-
|(10,084
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|-
|-
|-
|201
|-
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|3,921
|292
|(171
|)
|4,901
|34,105
|Stock-based compensation
|49,440
|43,355
|29,331
|119,568
|86,858
|Gain from strategic investment fair value adjustment
|-
|(4,481
|)
|-
|(4,481
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,389
|(3,195
|)
|27,166
|65,570
|(31,295
|)
|Inventories
|3,470
|(23,232
|)
|(12,179
|)
|(30,187
|)
|(30,099
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(37,107
|)
|89,491
|45,269
|62,701
|2,839
|Deferred expenses
|27,503
|(1,757
|)
|(5,580
|)
|23,582
|(10,626
|)
|Other assets
|(9,449
|)
|(6,400
|)
|514
|(16,928
|)
|(4,952
|)
|Accounts payable
|(4,407
|)
|13,806
|(5,444
|)
|40,544
|17,871
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|12,532
|(65,685
|)
|50,477
|(7,613
|)
|48,593
|Deferred revenue
|(171,331
|)
|230,283
|(60,635
|)
|117,288
|12,009
|Other liabilities
|(296
|)
|2,182
|(1,534
|)
|(8,888
|)
|9,136
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(138,343
|)
|269,575
|50,384
|336,259
|41,306
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs
|(14,867
|)
|(20,560
|)
|(17,143
|)
|(42,784
|)
|(23,007
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|-
|-
|50,000
|-
|340,000
|Purchases of marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(48,660
|)
|Acquisitions of strategic investments
|(24,233
|)
|-
|(66,489
|)
|(42,225
|)
|(66,489
|)
|Cash paid for business acquisitions
|-
|(200,000
|)
|-
|(200,000
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(39,100
|)
|(220,560
|)
|(33,632
|)
|(285,009
|)
|201,844
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards
|-
|-
|-
|(3,012
|)
|(3,181
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|-
|3,233
|-
|3,233
|3,435
|Distributions to or on behalf of Symbotic Holdings LLC partners
|57
|(382
|)
|(47,654
|)
|(1,175
|)
|(47,654
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|257,985
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|-
|2
|-
|158,704
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|57
|2,851
|(47,652
|)
|(954
|)
|369,289
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|24
|50
|(10
|)
|(10
|)
|(25
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(177,362
|)
|51,916
|(30,910
|)
|50,286
|612,414
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
|958,002
|906,086
|904,242
|730,354
|260,918
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|780,640
|$
|958,002
|$
|873,332
|$
|780,640
|$
|873,332
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 28, 2025
|March 29, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|777,576
|$
|954,944
|$
|870,469
|$
|777,576
|$
|870,469
|Restricted cash
|3,064
|3,058
|2,863
|3,064
|2,863
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|780,640
|$
|958,002
|$
|873,332
|$
|780,640
|$
|873,332
