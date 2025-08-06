Gulf Island Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Richard W. Heo
|Westley S. Stockton
|Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|713.714.6100
|713.714.6100
Consolidated Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|New project awards(1)
|$
|32,131
|$
|33,980
|$
|39,810
|$
|66,111
|$
|83,628
|Revenue
|$
|37,538
|$
|40,273
|$
|41,262
|$
|77,811
|$
|84,143
|Cost of revenue
|33,977
|33,658
|37,104
|67,635
|73,861
|Gross profit
|3,561
|6,615
|4,158
|10,176
|10,282
|General and administrative expense
|3,286
|3,235
|3,354
|6,521
|6,838
|Other (income) expense, net(2)
|1,354
|100
|(479
|)
|1,454
|(3,547
|)
|Operating income (loss)(3)
|(1,079
|)
|3,280
|1,283
|2,201
|6,991
|Interest (expense) income, net
|510
|549
|603
|1,059
|1,145
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(569
|)
|3,829
|1,886
|3,260
|8,136
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|3
|(7
|)
|(7
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(574
|)
|$
|3,827
|$
|1,889
|$
|3,253
|$
|8,129
|Per share data:
|Basic income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.50
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.48
|Weighted average shares:
|Basic
|16,187
|16,339
|16,415
|16,263
|16,315
|Diluted
|16,187
|16,722
|16,864
|16,542
|16,810
Consolidated Adjusted Revenue (1) Reconciliation (in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|37,538
|$
|40,273
|$
|41,262
|$
|77,811
|$
|84,143
|Shipyard revenue
|-
|-
|(36
|)
|-
|(445
|)
|Adjusted revenue
|$
|37,538
|$
|40,273
|$
|41,226
|$
|77,811
|$
|83,698
Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit (1) Reconciliation (in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit
|$
|3,561
|$
|6,615
|$
|4,158
|$
|10,176
|$
|10,282
|Shipyard gross profit
|-
|-
|(31
|)
|-
|(350
|)
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|3,561
|$
|6,615
|$
|4,127
|$
|10,176
|$
|9,932
Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (1) Reconciliations (in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(574
|)
|$
|3,827
|$
|1,889
|$
|3,253
|$
|8,129
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|5
|2
|(3
|)
|7
|7
|Interest expense (income), net
|(510
|)
|(549
|)
|(603
|)
|(1,059
|)
|(1,145
|)
|Operating income (loss)(3)
|(1,079
|)
|3,280
|1,283
|2,201
|6,991
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,194
|1,256
|1,240
|2,450
|2,433
|EBITDA
|115
|4,536
|2,523
|4,651
|9,424
|Gain on property sale(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,880
|)
|Shipyard operating income
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|-
|(351
|)
|Acquisition costs(2)
|1,825
|213
|-
|2,038
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,940
|$
|4,749
|$
|2,514
|$
|6,689
|$
|6,193
Results of Operations by Division (including Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Services Division
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|New project awards(1)
|$
|21,858
|$
|19,871
|$
|22,392
|$
|41,729
|$
|47,860
|Revenue
|$
|21,978
|$
|19,855
|$
|22,767
|$
|41,833
|$
|48,301
|Cost of revenue
|19,580
|17,572
|19,879
|37,152
|41,800
|Gross profit
|2,398
|2,283
|2,888
|4,681
|6,501
|General and administrative expense
|829
|700
|687
|1,529
|1,430
|Other (income) expense, net
|-
|-
|12
|-
|15
|Operating income(3)
|$
|1,569
|$
|1,583
|$
|2,189
|$
|3,152
|$
|5,056
|EBITDA (1)
|Operating income(3)
|$
|1,569
|$
|1,583
|$
|2,189
|$
|3,152
|$
|5,056
|Depreciation and amortization
|437
|482
|486
|919
|966
|EBITDA
|$
|2,006
|$
|2,065
|$
|2,675
|$
|4,071
|$
|6,022
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Fabrication Division
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|New project awards(1)
|$
|10,558
|$
|14,385
|$
|17,610
|$
|24,943
|$
|35,882
|Revenue
|$
|15,845
|$
|20,694
|$
|18,727
|$
|36,539
|$
|35,865
|Cost of revenue
|14,682
|16,362
|17,488
|31,044
|32,434
|Gross profit
|1,163
|4,332
|1,239
|5,495
|3,431
|General and administrative expense
|828
|567
|545
|1,395
|986
|Other (income) expense, net(2)
|(72
|)
|(30
|)
|(435
|)
|(102
|)
|(3,405
|)
|Operating income(3)
|$
|407
|$
|3,795
|$
|1,129
|$
|4,202
|$
|5,850
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|Operating income(3)
|$
|407
|$
|3,795
|$
|1,129
|$
|4,202
|$
|5,850
|Depreciation and amortization
|733
|698
|674
|1,431
|1,309
|EBITDA
|1,140
|4,493
|1,803
|5,633
|7,159
|Gain on property sale(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,880
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,140
|$
|4,493
|$
|1,803
|$
|5,633
|$
|4,279
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Former Shipyard Division
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025 (4)
|2025 (4)
|2024
|2025 (4)
|2024
|New project awards(1)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|76
|$
|-
|$
|354
|Revenue
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|36
|$
|-
|$
|445
|Cost of revenue
|-
|-
|5
|-
|95
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|31
|-
|350
|General and administrative expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|-
|-
|22
|-
|(1
|)
|Operating income
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|9
|$
|-
|$
|351
|EBITDA (1)
|Operating income
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|9
|$
|-
|$
|351
|Depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EBITDA
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|9
|$
|-
|$
|351
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Corporate Division
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|New project awards (eliminations)(1)
|$
|(285
|)
|$
|(276
|)
|$
|(268
|)
|$
|(561
|)
|$
|(468
|)
|Revenue (eliminations)
|$
|(285
|)
|$
|(276
|)
|$
|(268
|)
|$
|(561
|)
|$
|(468
|)
|Cost of revenue (eliminations)
|(285
|)
|(276
|)
|(268
|)
|(561
|)
|(468
|)
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|General and administrative expense
|1,629
|1,968
|2,122
|3,597
|4,422
|Other (income) expense, net(2)
|1,426
|130
|(78
|)
|1,556
|(156
|)
|Operating loss
|$
|(3,055
|)
|$
|(2,098
|)
|$
|(2,044
|)
|$
|(5,153
|)
|$
|(4,266
|)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|Operating loss
|$
|(3,055
|)
|$
|(2,098
|)
|$
|(2,044
|)
|$
|(5,153
|)
|$
|(4,266
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|24
|76
|80
|100
|158
|EBITDA
|(3,031
|)
|(2,022
|)
|(1,964
|)
|(5,053
|)
|(4,108
|)
|Acquisition costs(2)
|1,825
|213
|-
|2,038
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,206
|)
|$
|(1,809
|)
|$
|(1,964
|)
|$
|(3,015
|)
|$
|(4,108
|)
|_________________
|(1)
|New projects awards, adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See“Non-GAAP Measures” above for the Company's definition of new project awards, adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.
|(2)
|Other (income) expense for the Fabrication division for the six months ended June 30, 2024, includes a gain of $2.9 million from the sale of excess property. This amount has been removed from EBITDA to derive Fabrication division and Consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Other (income) expense for the Corporate division for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes transaction costs of $0.3 million, $0.2 million, and $0.5 million, respectively, associated with the Englobal Acquisition, and for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a charge of $1.5 million associated with the purchase of an unrecoverable loan in connection with the Englobal Acquisition. Such amounts have been removed from EBITDA to derive Corporate division and Consolidated adjusted EBITDA.
|(3)
|Operating income for the Fabrication division for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes operating losses of $0.3 million related to the Englobal automation business, and operating income for the Services division for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes operating losses of $0.2 million related to the Englobal engineering and government businesses.
|(4)
|Effective January 1, 2025, the Shipyard division is no longer a reportable segment.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|46,825
|$
|27,284
|Restricted cash
|1,197
|1,197
|Short-term investments
|14,167
|38,784
|Contract receivables and retainage, net
|27,836
|22,487
|Contract assets
|7,727
|8,611
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|4,911
|5,139
|Inventory
|2,735
|1,907
|Total current assets
|105,398
|105,409
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|22,777
|24,051
|Goodwill
|3,606
|2,217
|Other intangibles, net
|876
|557
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,691
|982
|Total assets
|$
|134,348
|$
|133,216
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,464
|$
|5,801
|Contract liabilities
|2,078
|1,278
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|13,116
|13,180
|Long-term debt, current
|1,117
|1,117
|Total current liabilities
|22,775
|21,376
|Long-term debt, noncurrent
|17,884
|17,888
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|931
|850
|Total liabilities
|41,590
|40,114
|Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|
Common stock, no par value, 30,000 shares authorized, 16,041 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 16,346 at December 31, 2024
|11,309
|11,669
|Additional paid-in capital
|104,828
|108,065
|Accumulated deficit
|(23,379
|)
|(26,632
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|92,758
|93,102
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|134,348
|$
|133,216
Consolidated Cash Flows (in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(574
|)
|$
|3,827
|$
|1,889
|$
|3,253
|$
|8,129
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,194
|1,256
|1,240
|2,450
|2,433
|Change in allowance for doubtful accounts and credit losses
|1,500
|-
|-
|1,500
|(28
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment, net
|-
|8
|(701
|)
|8
|(3,942
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|289
|343
|532
|632
|1,038
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Contract receivables and retainage, net
|(267
|)
|(2,920
|)
|(6,541
|)
|(3,187
|)
|2,893
|Contract assets
|3,069
|(1,462
|)
|2,684
|1,607
|518
|Prepaid expenses, inventory and other current assets
|(76
|)
|(432
|)
|50
|(508
|)
|2,152
|Accounts payable
|(3,491
|)
|3,998
|2,251
|507
|539
|Contract liabilities
|(294
|)
|(344
|)
|2,389
|(638
|)
|(1,341
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,366
|(1,879
|)
|(419
|)
|(513
|)
|(1,841
|)
|Noncurrent assets and liabilities, net and other
|(177
|)
|(176
|)
|(96
|)
|(353
|)
|(253
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,539
|2,219
|3,278
|4,758
|10,297
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(309
|)
|(307
|)
|(1,013
|)
|(616
|)
|(3,566
|)
|Acquisition of business
|(2,350
|)
|(1,150
|)
|-
|(3,500
|)
|-
|Purchase of loan
|(1,500
|)
|-
|-
|(1,500
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|-
|11
|720
|11
|9,614
|Recoveries from insurance claims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|326
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(9,429
|)
|(14,074
|)
|(35,167
|)
|(23,503
|)
|(57,337
|)
|Maturities of short-term investments
|32,900
|15,220
|10,405
|48,120
|13,455
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|19,312
|(300
|)
|(25,055
|)
|19,012
|(37,508
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Tax payments for vested stock withholdings
|(860
|)
|-
|(1,183
|)
|(860
|)
|(1,183
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(2,802
|)
|(567
|)
|-
|(3,369
|)
|(273
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,662
|)
|(567
|)
|(1,183
|)
|(4,229
|)
|(1,456
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|18,189
|1,352
|(22,960
|)
|19,541
|(28,667
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|29,833
|28,481
|33,944
|28,481
|39,651
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|48,022
|$
|29,833
|$
|10,984
|$
|48,022
|$
|10,984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment