Senator Warren Flags Anti-Trust Risk In Dick's Sporting Goods $2.4B Bid For Foot Locker
Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to scrutinize and potentially block the proposed acquisition of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) by Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), citing antitrust concerns.
In a letter sent Tuesday evening, cited by CNBC, Warren said the $2.4 billion merger could lead to higher prices, job losses, and reduced competition. It warned that the deal could create a“duopoly” in the athletic footwear market, with the merged entity and JD Sports (JDSPY) dominating the space.
Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, asked regulators to“closely scrutinize” the transaction and“block the deal” if it's found to violate antitrust law.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Apollo Targets Data Center Growth With Stream Acquisition Deal: Report
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment