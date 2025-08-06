Wall Street Split On Super Micro As Q4 Misses Expectations But AI Hopes Persist: Retail Turns Bullish

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) saw mixed reactions from Wall Street following its fourth-quarter earnings, with analysts highlighting both its ongoing opportunities and emerging challenges.

Raymond James increased its price forecast on the stock from $41 to $53 while maintaining an "Outperform" rating, as per TheFly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock shifted to 'extremely bullish' (80/100) from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'extremely high' (76/100) from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

SMCI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 366% increase in user message count in 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user said they are loading up on the stock.

Another user said that the company stood out as 'one of the top plays in the AI infrastructure boom.'

Super Micro Computer stock traded over 20% lower on Wednesday afternoon.

Raymond James acknowledged that the company's Q4 earnings came in below expectations and that the outlook for Q1 2026 also disappointed, particularly on the earnings-per-share front.

However, Raymond James said Super Micro's near-term prospects may be influenced by how quickly it can capitalize on the improved supply of Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs.

Analysts in the brokerage believe that better availability of these AI-focused chips could fuel stronger sales growth in the months ahead.

BofA Securities also adjusted its view on Super Micro, raising its target price modestly to $37 from $35. However, analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya kept an 'Underperform' rating on the shares, citing the company's Q4 revenue and earnings miss as reasons for caution.

The brokerage highlighted that Dell Technologies Inc.(DELL) may be gaining ground in the AI server market, potentially challenging Super Micro's expansion plans in the sector.

Super Micro Computer stock gained over 48% in 2025 and lost over 26% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.