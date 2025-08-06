Invenda Group Appoints Bjoern Schuster As New COO To Accelerate Global Expansion



Invenda's leadership team is strengthened by the addition of a seasoned operations executive to drive its next growth phase

New appointment will focus on accelerating the global scaling of Invenda's AI-powered automated retail platform Strategic role in driving core business growth, organizational development, and high-level deal-making

Alpnach, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Invenda Group AG, the Swiss software company transforming automated retail, today announced the appointment of Bjoern Schuster as its new Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created position, Schuster will be responsible for scaling Invenda's core business, elevating the company's organizational development to the next level, and driving strategic deal-making to solidify its market leadership further.

Bjoern Schuster brings to Invenda a strong background in operational leadership, with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building high-performing teams. His leadership style is known for effectively connecting strategic vision with operational discipline. This method has consistently helped him build scalable systems, enhance team capabilities, and promote sustainable growth, making him an ideal choice to lead Invenda's operational future as the company continues to expand globally.

Anton von Rueden, the new CEO of Invenda Group, said: "Bjoern Schuster has an impressive track record of leading technology-driven companies through rapid growth. His extensive experience in building scalable systems and promoting operational excellence will be crucial as we speed up Invenda's international expansion. We are pleased to welcome an expert of Bjoern's caliber to our leadership team."

Bjoern Schuster expressed his excitement about the new role: "I have dedicated my career to building and scaling operations for innovative technology companies. Invenda Group is pioneering the future of retail with a truly disruptive approach. The automated retail industry is at a pivotal moment, ready for the kind of groundbreaking changes we've seen in other tech sectors. I look forward to applying my experience to help advance this vision and achieve sustained international success."

About Invenda Group AG

Invenda Group AG is a Swiss software company transforming automated retail and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising through its proprietary AI-powered platform. Invenda's technology connects and automates networks of smart vending machines, micro markets, and digital screens-enabling operators and brands to optimize operations, access real-time data, and unlock new revenue streams through location-based e-commerce and targeted advertising.

Headquartered in Alpnach, Switzerland, Invenda has locations in Berlin, New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Sofia, and Novi Sad. The company supports deployments in 22 countries and partners with global leaders.

