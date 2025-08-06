Serotonin Acquires Unparalleled To Create £1M+ EBITDA Marketing Powerhouse

MENAFN - GetNews) Acquisition marks the launch of Serotonin's buy-and-build strategy to consolidate digital marketing services at scale.







Manchester, UK - Serotonin () has officially acquired Unparalleled, a digital agency known for its expertise in ecommerce and performance marketing.

The move creates a new force in the North West's marketing scene, with combined operations now generating in excess of £1 million in EBITDA annually. Unparalleled brings a team of 12 experts across to Serotonin increasing the total headcount within the agency to 32, with a plan to grow that to 40 by the end of 2025.

Serotonin selected Unparalleled for acquisition due to the agency's unique expertise in performance media and its proven ability to deliver exceptional ROI through advanced tools and data-led strategy. The company now plans to raise its first institutional funding round in Q1 2025 to accelerate growth and execute a targeted series of strategic acquisitions.

For Serotonin, known for working with large ecommerce clients like ASSOS of Switzerland, New & Lingwood and national property developers such as Legal & General and Grainger plc; this acquisition marks the beginning of a wider buy-and-build strategy aimed at consolidating best-in-class service providers under one roof.

Unparalleled brings deep expertise in ecommerce growth, having worked with high-performance brands such as The Private Clinic and Ebrands. Their strength in Google and Meta media buying, combined with their ability to leverage new technologies, significantly enhances Serotonin's paid media and digital strategy capabilities.

“This is a deliberate step forward in building a high-performance agency group, one that brings together specialist talent under a shared vision for performance, creativity and results. The acquisition of Unparalleled further strengthens our position in a fragmented market, forecasts our EBITDA for 2025 at over £1mln, and expands our capabilities where it counts. Serotonin was already a serious player, now we're moving faster, going bigger, and focussed on scaling through smart, strategic moves.” - Dom Carter , CEO Serotonin

“The core principle behind Unparalleled was to provide high-growth brands with a strategic advantage through more intelligent and profitable marketing. Integrating with Serotonin allows us to apply this vision on a grander scale. This acquisition marks the creation of a new agency model-one built for agility, strategic acquisitions, and optimised for rapid growth.” - Luke Bielby , Former CEO Unparalleled, Chief Commercial Officer Serotonin

Serotonin was expertly advised by leading corporate law firm Pannone Corporate LLP, whose strategic legal guidance was instrumental to the successful completion of the transaction.

About Serotonin

Serotonin is a full-service agency for global businesses that want to grow better, faster. Founded by Dom Carter and Clair Heaviside in 2019, Serotonin partners with ambitious brands to scale ecommerce channels through paid media, data strategy, and creative excellence.

From its Manchester studio, Serotonin supports clients across the UK, Europe, and the US. Notable clients include: ASSOS of Switzerland, British Cycling, Blacklock, New & Lingwood, Belier, and SUDU.

Serotonin were listed in The Prolific North Top 50 Digital Agencies 2025 and have previously won Best Mid-Size Agency and Best Small Agency awards. Co-founder Clair Heaviside was named Businesswoman of the Year in 2023, one of NatWest's Top Ten Female Entrepreneurs to Watch and Northern Gamechanger in 2025. CEO Dom Carter was listed as Tech Pioneer in the BIMA 100 and named Digital, Media & Creative Professional of the Year by Manchester Young Talent Awards, and Young Marketing & Media Professional 2022 by Insider Media

To find out more, contact Dom directly at