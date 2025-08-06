Humanitru Expands Executive Leadership Team With Strategic Hires To Drive Nonprofit Innovation

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanitru, the leading integrations-first CRM and supporter engagement platform for nonprofits, is proud to announce two exciting additions to its executive leadership team: Michelle Shefter as Vice President of Product and Chris Collins as Vice President of Customer Experience. These hires signal a bold step forward in Humanitru's mission to help nonprofits unlock the full potential of their data and deepen their impact in communities nationwide.

Michelle Shefter joins Humanitru with over a decade of experience building intuitive, scalable nonprofit tech solutions through previous roles at Blackbaud, EveryAction, and FreeWill. She brings deep expertise in CRM product development and a strong track record of championing user-centered design. As VP of Product, Shefter will lead the strategy and execution behind Humanitru's platform innovation, with a focus on delivering flexible tools that empower fundraising, engagement, and mission delivery.

"I'm excited to help nonprofits access powerful, easy-to-use tools that make their everyday work more impactful," said Shefter. "Humanitru's commitment to integration and true data usability is exactly what this sector needs right now."

Chris Collins, Humanitru's new VP of Customer Experience, brings a decade of experience in tech and client success roles at Apple and Bloomerang. Known for his strategic approach to client service and team-building, Collins will oversee Humanitru's Success and Implementation teams. He's focused on scaling Humanitru's rich one-to-one service model while ensuring nonprofit partners receive the outcomes they need to grow.

"I believe nonprofit tech should feel as personal and supportive as the missions it helps drive," said Collins. "I'm energized by the opportunity to help Humanitru expand its impact and build deeper relationships with the incredible organizations we serve."

These strategic hires come at a pivotal time of growth for Humanitru, which continues to expand its presence among mid-sized and enterprise nonprofits looking to centralize data and unlock smarter fundraising strategies.

About Humanitru

Humanitru is a nonprofit fundraising and engagement platform that helps mid to enterprise level mission-driven organizations centralize data, save time with powerful automations, and strengthen supporter relationships using AI-driven insights. Designed for modern nonprofits, Humanitru's platform provides powerful tools for donor management, supporter engagement, and fundraising success.

SOURCE Humanitru

