Polymeric Foams Market To Hit $197.8 Billion By 2030

Boston, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Polymeric Foams: Global Markets ” is expected to reach $197.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides a detailed review of the global market for polymeric foams, focusing on recent trends, technological advances, and opportunities for manufacturers. It segments the market by resin types, including polystyrene, polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and polyolefin, and by applications in industries such as construction, packaging, furniture, transportation, consumer goods, and electronics. Covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, the report analyzes the market dynamics, competitive landscape, and the profiles and ESG initiatives of key global manufacturers, offering insights into both current conditions and future growth potential.

This report is particularly relevant today as polymeric foams play an increasingly crucial role in addressing urgent global challenges. Their superior insulation properties support energy efficiency in buildings and vehicles, directly contributing to climate change mitigation. In transportation, the demand for lightweight materials to reduce fuel consumption and emissions makes these foams vital for sustainability. The rise of e-commerce also drives the need for efficient, protective packaging, where polymeric foams excel with customizable cushioning. As industries strive to lower their carbon footprints without sacrificing quality, polymeric foams offer an ideal solution through their performance, resource efficiency, and adaptability across diverse applications.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries: Polymeric foams are increasingly used in construction for insulation and soundproofing, and in the automotive industry for lightweight components that enhance fuel efficiency and comfort. The push for energy-efficient buildings and electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating this demand.

Increasing utilization of polymeric foams in packaging and furniture industries: Their cushioning, durability, and lightweight nature make polymeric foams ideal for protective packaging and comfortable furniture. Growth in e-commerce and urban living continues to drive the widespread use of these technologies in these sectors.

Growing preference for bio-based and sustainable polymeric foams: Environmental awareness and regulations are encouraging the shift toward eco-friendly foams made from renewable or recycled materials. These sustainable options are gaining popularity among consumers and manufacturers alike.

Rising demand in sports and leisure applications: Foams are essential in sports gear, footwear, and leisure products due to their impact resistance and comfort. The global rise in fitness and outdoor activities is fueling demand for foam-based equipment and accessories.

Report Synopsis