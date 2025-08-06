Polymeric Foams Market To Hit $197.8 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$148.7 billion
|Market size forecast
|$197.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Type, Application, Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (South America, Middle East and Africa)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, U.K., Netherlands, Norway, China, Japan, India, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Eco-Friendly and Sustainable: Bio-based polymeric foams are made from renewable resources like plant oils, starches, or agricultural waste. They offer performance similar to that of petroleum-based foams while being biodegradable or compostable, helping reduce plastic pollution and support circular economy goals.
- Versatile and Innovative: These foams are ideal for use in packaging, construction, and consumer goods due to their lightweight, insulating, and cushioning properties. Ongoing innovations are enhancing their durability and cost-effectiveness, making them a promising material for a greener future.
Emerging startups:
- Woamy Oy: Woamy, established in 2022, is creating recyclable cellulose-based foam for packaging, notable for its unique, efficient, and environmentally friendly manufacturing process. The foam is biodegradable, lightweight, and strong, and its production requires no chemical additives, extreme pressures, or temperatures while also being mold-free and fast-drying.
- SymbioMatter: SymbioMatter is an innovative startup developing SymbioFoam, a plant-based, biodegradable foam designed to replace traditional plastic materials. Focused on sustainability, the company repurposes food industry waste streams to create compostable foams for packaging and other applications, aligning material lifespans with usage to minimize waste.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The polymeric foam market is projected to reach $197.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.0%.
- Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries and increasing utilization of polymeric foams in the packaging and furniture industries.
- The polymeric foam market is segmented based on resin type, application, and region. Resin type, Include polyurethane, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyolefin. Applications include Building and construction, packaging, furniture and furnishing, transportation, consumer goods, and electronics and electrical. Regional estimates and forecasts are made for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
- The building and construction segment will continue to dominate through the end of the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share due to the presence of so many key companies in this region and the high demand for transportation and construction applications. China and India are among the largest exporters and manufacturers of furnishing, packaging, and infrastructure materials.
Market leaders Include:
- ARMACELL BASF CARPENTER CO. COVESTRO AG DUPONT EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG GREINER AG HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC JSP KANEKA CORP. ROGERS FOAM CORP. SABIC SEALED AIR TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. ZOTEFOAMS PLC
