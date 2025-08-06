Nielseniq Acquires Brazilian Saas Company Mtrix To Strengthen Supply Chain Visibility And Expand Presence In Latin Ameri...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NielsenIQ (NIQ) a leading consumer intelligence, company, today announced the acquisition of Mtrix, a leading Brazilian SaaS company that delivers end-to-end visibility across the indirect distribution supply chain. This is the latest of nine tuck-in acquisitions NIQ has made to further enhance its analytics capabilities and retailer tools and strengthen its position as a leading consumer intelligence company, including its recent acquisition of sensory insights platform Gastrograph AI and combination with GfK in 2023.

This acquisition also marks NIQ's first additive transaction in Latin America since becoming part of Advent International's portfolio in 2021 and underscores NIQ's long-term commitment to the region.

Mtrix's platform integrates data between manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors, providing real-time insights into stock levels, sell-in, and sell-out activity. With over a decade of experience, Mtrix supports more than 2,000 distributor and wholesaler partners, capturing transactions from over 1.2 million points of sale across Brazil. Its client base includes nearly 100 of the largest CPG manufacturers in the region.

"This acquisition reflects our continued investment in innovation and client success," said Jim Peck, NIQ's CEO. "Mtrix strengthens our ability to provide The Full ViewTM by delivering more granular, daily insights that enhance decision-making across retail, trade marketing, and supply chain operations. Together, we're equipping our clients with the tools they need to grow."

NielsenIQ's global retail measurement platform already covers more than 95 countries, tracking over 162 million product codes across 1,800+ categories, with billions of transactions processed each month. The integration of Mtrix adds a critical new dimension: deeper visibility into indirect distribution channels-such as small independent retailers, kiosks, mom-and-pop stores, and local markets, as well as HoReCa and other on-premise outlets-which are particularly vital in emerging markets like Latin America.

"We're excited to welcome Mtrix's talented team to NielsenIQ and scale their trusted platform across new markets. Together, our advanced capabilities will enhance our ability to support clients in making smarter, more connected decisions-aligning consumer needs with supply chain strategies to drive growth and efficiency across the value chain," added Armando Uriegas, Regional President, NIQ Latin America.

Mtrix will continue to operate in Brazil, with plans to expand globally as part of NIQ's broader strategic roadmap.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.

