403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal 06/08: Ongoing Weakness (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 120,000. Add a stop-loss at 110,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 110,000. Add a stop-loss at 120,000.
On the positive side, there are signs that the Federal Reserve may decide to cut interest rates. In a statement, analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that the Federal Reserve may decide to cut rates by 0.25%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has surged in the past few months, moving from a low of 74,440 in April to a record high of 123,192 in July.It has now moved close to a correction as it dropped by over 7.7% from its all-time high. On the positive side, the pair remains above the ascending trendline, which coincides with the lowest swings since April this year.Bitcoin price moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that bulls are in control. Also, it has remained above the key support at 112,000, the highest point on May 22nd.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where it bounces back in the next few days. If this happens, the next point to watch will be at 120,000. On the other hand, a move below the support at 111,000 will invalidate the bullish view and point to more downside.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment