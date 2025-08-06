Micropolis Enters Final Testing Phase Of Autonomous Police Patrol In Dubai

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Micropolis launches final phase of autonomous police patrol pilot

August 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Micropolis , a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, has commenced the final phase of its flagship pilot project in collaboration with Dubai Expo City, Dubai Police, and Transguard Group.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in the evolution of Micropolis's M2 Autonomous Police Patrol, which will undergo extensive testing and validation across its full operational suite.

The project will focus on real-world performance evaluation of the enhanced autonomous driving system, the mission planner, tele-operator control functions, and the newly developed radio communication protocol.

In parallel, Micropolis and its partners will conduct rigorous testing of the integrated AI models designed for facial recognition, suspect tracking, and behavior analysis, which are critical capabilities for enhancing urban safety and law enforcement efficiency.

As part of its proprietary technology suite, Micropolis will also deploy and validate its in-house developed edge computing units, built on the AJX Nvidia Orin platform.

These advanced units will be installed on the autonomous patrol vehicles and strategically positioned CCTV cameras, providing enhanced on-site processing capabilities and enabling faster decision-making at the network edge.

The final testing phase is scheduled to commence in mid-August 2025 and continue through the end of September 2025, establishing the foundation for broader deployment of the M2 platform in public safety and smart city initiatives.

Fareed Aljawhari, founder and CEO of Micropolis, says:“This final phase of the pilot represents a pivotal moment for autonomous policing technology.

“Years of rigorous development and strategic partnerships have brought us to this critical juncture where we can demonstrate the M2 platform's transformative potential for urban security and public safety operations.”

This project reinforces Micropolis's commitment to pioneering advanced robotics and AI technologies that are tailored to meet the complex demands of modern urban environments.