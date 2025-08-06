Serve Robotics And Little Caesars Begin Robot Pizza Deliveries Through Uber Eats

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Serve Robotics and Little Caesars launch autonomous robot delivery via Uber Eats

August 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Serve Robotics , an autonomous sidewalk delivery company, and Little Caesars, America's third-largest pizza chain, have agreed a partnership to deliver the brand's iconic Hot-n-Ready pizza with Serve's autonomous delivery robots via Uber Eats.

Little Caesars customers in Serve's Los Angeles delivery area may now receive their orders via autonomous sidewalk robots. The partnership expands Serve's presence on Uber Eats – which already offers Serve's robotic deliveries in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas and Atlanta – with additional US cities coming soon.

Ali Kashani, CEO of Serve Robotics, says:“Delivering for a beloved national chain like Little Caesars is another opportunity for us to show how we help merchants grow and give consumers a better delivery experience.

“Seeing a Serve robot at your door will soon become as much of a weekly tradition as pizza night.”

Serve's new third-generation robots are uniquely suited for pizza delivery. They boast an expanded cargo bin that can carry four large 16-inch pizzas, plus Caesar Wings, Italian Cheese Bread and beverages, while maintaining food temperature and quality en route.

Trish Heusel, VP of innovation at Little Caesars, says:“Little Caesars is always looking for ways to be innovative in the restaurant industry, and we are proud to partner with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats to deliver our delicious pizzas to our customers in Los Angeles.

“Partnering with Serve allows us to deliver a solution that aligns with our commitment to better service and technology-forward solutions while reducing our environmental footprint.”

Megan Jensen, head of autonomous delivery operations at Uber Eats, says:“We're excited to bring autonomous delivery to even more Uber Eats customers through our partnership with Serve Robotics, now delivering Little Caesars orders.

“By combining smart technology with everyday convenience, we're making delivery easier, more reliable, and more sustainable.”