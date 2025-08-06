Techmediabreaks Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) Offers $7,500 Price Cut On Mullen ONE And THREE Evs Ahead Of Incentive Deadline

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) , an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced $7,500 in additional price adjustments for commercial customers purchasing existing inventory of its Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE EVs. With MSRPs now set at $27,000 and $61,000 respectively, the incentive-combined with a $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act credit for deliveries before September 30-positions both models as high-value options in the Class 1 and Class 3 commercial EV segments. Formerly known as Mullen Automotive, the company recently rebranded and will relabel the vehicles under Bollinger Motors beginning in the 2026 model year. The product lineup also includes the Bollinger B4 Class 4 truck, with a Class 5 model expected in 2027.

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI ) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with a U.S. based vehicle manufacturing facility located in Tunica, Mississippi. Both the ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are available for sale in the U.S. The Company's commercial dealer network consists of seven dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, New England, and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, is an established EV truck company of Bollinger Innovations. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

