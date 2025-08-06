Wooden Decking Global Market Forecast 2025-2034: James Latham, Fiberon, And Kebony Lead The $8.3 Billion Market

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wooden Decking Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wooden Decking Market was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2034, fueled by increasing demand for outdoor living areas, combined with a rise in construction activity across both developed and emerging economies.

Homeowners and developers are showing strong interest in enhancing property value and outdoor aesthetics, pushing demand for high-quality decking solutions. The market is also shaped by a shift toward sustainable materials. Eco-conscious consumers seek environmentally friendly alternatives, including wood from responsibly managed forests and advanced composite materials made from recycled components. These alternatives offer lower maintenance needs and better resistance to harsh weather conditions.

The focus on sustainable building practices is a major catalyst for change in this market. Innovations in wood treatment and composite material manufacturing have significantly improved the durability and lifespan of decking solutions. Products today resist decay, pests, and environmental wear, making them ideal for modern outdoor applications. Composite decking has gained traction for combining wood aesthetics with enhanced resilience, reducing upkeep. This has positioned composite materials as a preferred choice for long-term performance with a minimal environmental footprint.

In 2024, pressure-treated wood held the largest market share, contributing USD 3 billion due to its affordability, accessibility, and high resistance to moisture, rot, and insects. It remains a preferred option in decking projects thanks to improved strength and extended lifespan, enabled by advances in treatment technology. Despite the emergence of modern alternatives, its practical advantages help retain its popularity in commercial and residential applications.

The residential sector dominated the market with a 76% share in 2024 and is projected to maintain steady growth at a 3% CAGR through 2034. As more homeowners focus on wellness and relaxation within their living environments, outdoor spaces have become essential. Wooden decking offers an elegant, eco-conscious solution that aligns with contemporary design preferences. The market has seen increased adoption of certified sustainable wood and composites, particularly those verified for low environmental impact, supporting the green home movement.

The United States Wooden Decking Market held a 20% share in 2024. With a strong culture of homeownership and appreciation for outdoor spaces, the U.S. continues to drive market momentum. Builders increasingly incorporate wooden decks in new housing and renovation projects, with redwood and treated lumber favored for their durability and compatibility with regional climates.

Leading companies such as James Latham, Fiberon, Kebony, AZEK Building Products, Trex Company, UPM, Alfresco Floors, Inovar Floors, West Fraser, and DuraLife use several strategies to enhance market standing. They invest in R&D to create longer-lasting, eco-friendly options and adopt green certification standards to appeal to sustainability-driven consumers. Partnerships with retailers and digital marketing expand brand visibility. Some firms localize manufacturing to reduce costs and improve delivery times. Customization and advanced surface technologies are key differentiators to meet evolving customer preferences and competitive dynamics.

