Wooden Decking Global Market Forecast 2025-2034: James Latham, Fiberon, And Kebony Lead The $8.3 Billion Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$10.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree-degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain.
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis.
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufactures
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Impact of Trump administration tariffs
3.2.1 Trade impact
3.2.1.1 Trade volume disruptions
3.2.1.2 Retaliatory measures
3.2.2 Impact on industry
3.2.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)
3.2.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials
3.2.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring
3.2.2.1.3 Production cost implications
3.2.2.2 Demand-side impact (cost to customers)
3.2.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets
3.2.2.2.2 Market share dynamics
3.2.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns
3.2.3 Key companies impacted
3.2.4 Strategic industry responses
3.2.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration
3.2.4.2 Pricing and product strategies
3.2.4.3 Policy engagement
3.2.5 Outlook & future considerations
3.3 Supplier landscape
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Pricing trend analysis
3.7 Impact forces
3.7.1 Growth drivers
3.7.1.1 Increase in the construction industry
3.7.1.2 Growing trend of outdoor living spaces
3.7.1.3 Shift towards sustainable and biodegradable building materials
3.7.1.4 Increase in the residential sector
3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7.2.1 Availability of substitutes
3.7.2.2 Concerns related to deforestation
3.8 Growth potential analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Wood Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Pressure treated wood
5.3 Redwood
5.4 Cedar
5.5 Tropical hardwood
5.6 Wood-plastic composites
5.7 Others (Mahagony, teak, tigerwood, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Indoor
6.3 Outdoor
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Railing
7.3 Floor
7.4 Wall
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 New construction
8.2.2 Remodeling
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 New construction
8.3.2 Remodeling
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Direct sales
9.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Alfresco Floors
11.2 AZEK Building Products
11.3 DuraLife
11.4 Fiberon
11.5 Humboldt Redwood Company
11.6 Inovar Floors
11.7 James Latham
11.8 Kebony
11.9 Metsa Group
11.10 Trex Company
11.11 United Construction Products
11.12 Universal Forest Products
11.13 UPM
11.14 West Fraser
11.15 Weyerhaeuser Company
