Hybrid E-Scooter Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Raw material suppliers
3.2.2 Component suppliers
3.2.3 Technology providers
3.2.4 End-use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Impact of Trump administration tariffs
3.4.1 Impact on trade
3.4.1.1 Trade volume disruptions
3.4.1.2 Retaliatory measures
3.4.2 Impact on industry
3.4.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)
3.4.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials
3.4.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring
3.4.2.1.3 Production cost implications
3.4.2.2 Demand-side impact (selling price)
3.4.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets
3.4.2.2.2 Market share dynamics
3.4.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns
3.4.3 Key companies impacted
3.4.4 Strategic industry responses
3.4.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration
3.4.4.2 Pricing and product strategies
3.4.4.3 Policy engagement
3.4.5 Outlook & future considerations
3.5 Technology & innovation landscape
3.6 Patent analysis
3.7 Pricing analysis
3.7.1 Region
3.7.2 Battery
3.8 Key news & initiatives
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Commercial use in delivery & logistics
3.10.1.2 Range anxiety & infrastructure gaps
3.10.1.3 Environmental regulations & emission norms
3.10.1.4 Technological advancements in battery and motor efficiency
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 High initial cost
3.10.2.2 Maintenance issues
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Battery, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lithium-ion battery
5.3 Lead-acid batter
5.4 Nickel-metal hydride
5.5 Solid-state battery
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Range Capacity, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Short range (15-30 km)
6.3 Medium range (31-60 km)
6.4 Long range (above 60 km)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Online
7.3 Offline
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Personal
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Gogoro
10.2 Green Tiger Mobility
10.3 Honda
10.4 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle
10.5 Kymco
10.6 Meladath Auto Components
10.7 NIU Technologies
10.8 Okinawa Autotech
10.9 Piaggio Group
10.10 Sanyang Motor
10.11 Silence Urban Ecomobility
10.12 Sunra Electric Vehicle
10.13 Verge Motors
10.14 Yadea Group
10.15 Yamaha
10.16 Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle
