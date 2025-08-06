Freeman Quantitative Trading (FQAI) 5.0 Concludes Strategic Selection In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Freeman Quantitative Trading (FQAI) 5.0 has finalized its leadership selection process in Europe, paving the way for regional AI-powered investment strategy deployment.

Seattle, WA , Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman Quantitative Trading (FQAI) 5.0 has successfully concluded its European strategic selection initiative, marking a major step in the platform's regional expansion and community-based development model. The process sets the foundation for deeper adoption of FQAI 5.0's AI-powered quantitative trading tools across key European markets.



Spanning several months, the selection process invited participation from multiple strategy teams competing through live strategy testing, educational content, and investor community engagement. Thousands of users across Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and beyond joined the event, highlighting growing interest in AI-managed investment platforms.

This initiative was designed not only to identify local strategic direction but also to promote inclusive investor education. Through open teaching, real-time interaction, and collaborative testing, users gained practical exposure to algorithmic investing and quantitative logic-lowering the barrier to entry for individuals new to the field.

Freeman Quantitative Trading emphasized that FQAI 5.0 is more than a tool-it is a scalable ecosystem. The system combines AI modeling, big data analytics, and dynamic risk control, delivering institutional-grade capabilities through fully automated workflows. With the support of regional strategy teams selected through this initiative, the platform aims to localize deployment, enhance user experience, and tailor features to the unique needs of European investors.

The strategic framework now in place will guide the implementation of educational initiatives, community-driven updates, and region-specific AI strategy modules. Upcoming releases include AI-managed trading, smart stop-loss/take-profit tools, and customizable strategy switching options-all designed to improve user control, transparency, and long-term portfolio performance.

Marcus Ellington, Director of Strategic Development at Freeman Quantitative Trading, stated:

“This program reflects our vision to bridge advanced AI with inclusive financial services. Europe is a key part of our global roadmap, and we are committed to building a localized, transparent, and collaborative investing environment.”

As AI continues to reshape global finance, Freeman Quantitative Trading (FQAI) 5.0 is positioned to lead the way in combining automation, risk intelligence, and investor education. The success of this strategic initiative confirms the demand for accessible, intelligent tools that empower users to navigate complex markets with confidence.

About Freeman Quantitative Trading:

Freeman Quantitative Trading is a leading European fintech platform specializing in AI-powered quantitative investment solutions. Its flagship system, FQAI 5.0, integrates nine core trading strategies-including trend-following, statistical arbitrage, and sentiment-driven models-into an automated, user-friendly platform. With a mission to democratize intelligent finance, Freeman combines advanced technology with investor education to make data-driven trading accessible to all.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



