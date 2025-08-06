S4 Capital's Monks Welcomes Marketing Analytics And Data Pioneer Chris Wilhelmi As EVP, Head Of Global Data

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his new role, Chris will spearhead the company's differentiated data offering, leveraging Monks' expansive expertise across the data ecosystem and proprietary AI platform Monks. His focus will be on integrating cutting-edge AI solutions into client marketing operations, ensuring transformative results across the marketing value chain. He will also oversee R&D initiatives within the data function and foster stronger synergy between data, media, content, and creative teams to deliver seamless, insights-driven work for clients.

Wilhelmi will report to Bruno Lambertini, Monks CEO, and will work alongside Monks newly-appointed EVP, Head of North America, James Stephens to expand the measurement frameworks and data solutions across Monks' go-to-market strategies, which span integrated marketing, key partnerships and innovations, turning every new act of creation into an act of data insight.

"Chris is the perfect fit to carry on Monks' data leadership legacy," said Bruno Lambertini, CEO. "I'm looking forward to seeing him work alongside James to broaden our data solutions, creating more value for our clients through a combination of technical skills, AI innovation, and a holistic view of data-driven marketing. This will help take our GTMs-Real Time Brands, Orchestration, and Glass Bos Media-to the next level."

"After decades in this industry, I'm thrilled to join an organization that has embraced innovation and the power of data-driven marketing from the start," said Chris Wilhelmi, Monks EVP, Head of Global Data. "We've already hit the ground running and I cannot wait to bring my experience to bear as we create holistic, innovative solutions that are defining the future of results-driven marketing."

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris to Monks, where he will set a forward-looking agenda for the next evolution of our data offering," said James Stephens, EVP, Head of North America at Monks. "Chris brings a holistic view of the marketing ecosystem that enables us to design for data insight at every touchpoint. He will be instrumental in our efforts to bridge the gap between our clients' greatest ambitions of brand and business building and the real-time measures of marketing investment efficacy in the world. Strong data foundations turn every act of creation into an act of data creation, which, in turn, feeds the decision-making process for our clients and our AI-driven innovations alike."

Chris Wilhelmi brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for transforming data into actionable business insights. His journey began during the dawn of data analytics, spearheading database marketing initiatives and advanced predictive modeling with Comcast. Chris held leadership positions overseeing comprehensive marketing analytics and data efforts at MRM, Publicis, and Tapjoy.

Holding executive roles at R/GA, Chris led analytics for marquee clients like Verizon, Nike, Samsung, and Ameriprise, streamlining operations across multiple divisions to form a unified creative and media data powerhouse. At Epsilon, he played a pivotal role in expanding the Google business.

Most recently, Chris was Chief Data and Analytics Officer for IPG's UM, deploying some of UM's most sophisticated analytic offerings, Chris oversaw analysis and insights across the full spectrum of campaigns and client projects - consulting on data, measurement, analytics tools and resources for brands to reach the right audiences, in the right places, at the right time; supporting clients like General Mills, American Express, Hulu, Sony Pictures, CVS Health, and Charles Schwab.

When he's not solving complex data challenges, Chris enjoys exploring his creativity beyond the screen-cooking traditional BBQ and Brazilian dishes with his family, honing his woodworking craft, or practicing archery with his kids.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to accelerate business growth and redefine how brands interact with the world. From crafting tailored, outcome-focused campaigns to modernizing critical infrastructure for the ever-evolving digital landscape, Monks delivers solutions that engage audiences in real time, drive cultural relevance and sustain long-term impact-a tripartite approach that establishes it as a trusted partner to the world's most innovative brands.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks was named Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24) and achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,000 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Monks