Groove Technology Solutions Launches Industry-First Performance Guarantee: The Groove Guarantee
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Technology Solutions , a trusted leader in innovative property technology solutions for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties, is setting a bold new standard for accountability and service with the launch of the Groove Guarantee-the only performance-backed promise of its kind in the industry.
With the Groove Guarantee, if Groove fails to deliver on time, on scope, on budget, or provide ongoing exceptional support, clients receive a $500 gift card-no strings attached. This unprecedented pledge demonstrates Groove's unwavering confidence in its cutting-edge technology, expert team, and genuine commitment to building lasting partnerships.
"We're not a transactional vendor that disappears after installation-we become an extension of your team, fully invested in your success," said Lance Platt, President & CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. "We collaborate closely with our clients to achieve their technology goals today and well into the future. Our mission is to continue transforming property technology with smart, scalable solutions backed by real accountability. The Groove Guarantee embodies our steadfast dedication to property owners, operators, and the guests and residents they serve."
From initial planning through post-installation support, Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end technology solutions-including infrastructure systems, managed services, smart building technologies, and access and security systems-that empower both property management teams and residents. The Groove Guarantee reinforces this commitment by providing a level of assurance and peace of mind rarely seen in the property technology industry.
Groove's industry-leading support model ensures a smooth transition after installation and delivers ongoing reliability. Available 24/7/365, Groove's support team is made up of in-house, U.S.-based experts with deep technical expertise. Trusted by thousands of properties nationwide, Groove boasts over 1,200 Google reviews with an exceptional 4.9-star average rating.
To learn more about the Groove Guarantee and discover how Groove is redefining property technology partnerships by simplifying technology and enhancing experiences, visit .
