SPIE Publishes Vital Materials Research On Supply Chain Challenges For Key Infrared Materials

Guillaume Gélinas presents at the 2025 SPIE DCS Conference

Vital Materials researchers share insights on cost-effective infrared material sourcing amid global supply pressures.

- Alan SymmonsCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vital Materials is proud to announce that Guillaume Gélinas, Technical Sales & Business Development Manager, and Alan Symmons, VP of Infrared, Optics & Lasers, have been officially published in the International Society for Optics and Photonics' Proceedings Volume 13466 .The paper, titled“Infrared Optical Material Supply for Cost-Effective Chalcogenide Glasses,” offers a detailed analysis of the geopolitical factors contributing to material scarcity for manufacturers worldwide. The findings were presented to a full session at the 2025 SPIE DCS Conference in Orlando, Florida. As one of the most anticipated forums for infrared and sensing technologies, DCS provided an ideal platform to share insights on material supply challenges with leaders across the optical sensing industry.“We're seeing rising urgency around diversifying infrared material supply chains," said Guillaume Gélinas. "Our research addresses these concerns by exploring both technical performance and material sourcing strategies."By examining the availability, cost, and geopolitical factors surrounding chalcogenide glass feedstocks, the publication underscores Vital's commitment to go beyond technical expertise and offer true partnership to customers.“It's not just about technical properties anymore. It's about sourcing strategy,” said Alan Symmons.“It is more important than ever for manufacturers to balance advanced technical prowess with supply chain vigilance.”About Vital Materials:With more than 30 years in business and over 10,000 employees worldwide, Vital Materials continues to help customers navigate evolving industrial landscapes, investing in research that bridges material innovation, market intelligence, and geopolitical awareness.

