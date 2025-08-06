Less Than-Truck-Load (LTL) Market Forecast 2025-2034 - Leading Companies In LTL Market Boost Efficiency With Advanced Tech And Sustainability Initiatives
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$227 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$380 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 LTL Carriers
3.2.2 Shippers
3.2.3 Third-party logistics providers
3.2.4 Technology providers
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Trump administration tariffs
3.4.1 Impact on trade
3.4.1.1 Trade volume disruptions
3.4.1.2 Retaliatory measures by other countries
3.4.2 Impact on the industry
3.4.2.1 Price Volatility in key materials
3.4.2.2 Supply chain restructuring
3.4.2.3 Power output and cost implications
3.4.3 Key companies impacted
3.4.4 Strategic industry responses
3.4.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration
3.4.4.2 Pricing and Power output strategies
3.4.5 Outlook and future considerations
3.5 Technology & innovation landscape
3.6 Price trends
3.7 Cost breakdown analysis
3.8 Patent analysis
3.9 Key news & initiatives
3.10 Regulatory landscape
3.11 Impact forces
3.11.1 Growth drivers
3.11.1.1 E-commerce expansion
3.11.1.2 Industrial growth and manufacturing
3.11.1.3 Rising adoption of technology
3.11.1.4 Growing preference for cost-effective solutions
3.11.1.5 Expansion of 3PL (third-party logistics) providers
3.11.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.11.2.1 High handling costs
3.11.2.2 Operational Complexity
3.12 Growth potential analysis
3.13 Porter's analysis
3.14 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Service, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Standard LTL
5.3 Expedited LTL
5.4 Guaranteed LTL
5.5 Cross-Border LTL
5.6 Intermodal LTL
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Light LTL volume
6.3 Heavy LTL volume
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Mode of operation, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Asset-based carriers
7.3 Non-asset-based carriers
7.4 Hybrid carriers
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Consumer goods & retail
8.4 Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
8.5 Industrial & manufacturing
8.6 Food & beverage
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 ANZ
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 ABF Freight
10.2 Averitt Express
10.3 Central Transport
10.4 Dayton Freight Lines
10.5 Estes Express Lines
10.6 FedEx Freight
10.7 Kuehne + Nagel
10.8 New England Motor Freight
10.9 Old Dominion Freight Line
10.10 Peninsula Truck Lines
10.11 Pitt Ohio
10.12 R+L Carriers
10.13 SAIA LTL Freight
10.14 Seino Transportation
10.15 Southeastern Freight Lines
10.16 TFI International
10.17 TForce Freight
10.18 Ward Trucking
10.19 XPO Logistic
10.20 Yamato Transport
