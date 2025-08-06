Energy And Utility Carbon Management Systems Market Report 2025-2034 Featuring Profiles Of 19 Industry Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amid Tightened Emissions Rules, Global Energy Sector Surges in Carbon Management Tech, Driven by AI and ESG Trends

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy and Utility Carbon Management System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Energy & Utility Carbon Management System Market reached USD 2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2034, fueled by the tightening of emissions regulations and rising carbon compliance mandates across the energy sector. As industries worldwide push toward aggressive net-zero goals, energy and utility companies are facing mounting pressure to adopt digital carbon management platforms that ensure accurate, real-time tracking of emissions. The market is witnessing a significant transformation, with sustainability becoming a core business imperative rather than an optional initiative.

Companies are integrating carbon intelligence directly into their operational frameworks to maintain competitiveness, meet climate disclosure requirements, and build stronger relationships with regulators and stakeholders. A growing shift toward decentralized, renewable-based power generation further accelerates demand for advanced carbon tracking technologies. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on ESG standards and green financing has made carbon management capabilities essential for securing investments and boosting market credibility. As environmental policies evolve and public scrutiny intensifies, businesses that fail to align their carbon strategies with global expectations risk losing both market share and investor confidence.

As the transition to decentralized and renewable power models gathers pace, companies rely heavily on precision carbon tracking systems to achieve regulatory compliance and internal sustainability goals. Precision reporting tools have become indispensable for helping firms meet climate-related disclosure mandates and move toward net-zero emissions targets. Rapid technological evolution has lowered the cost and complexity of implementing carbon management platforms, enabling even smaller utilities to integrate emissions monitoring into daily operations.

Market growth is further propelled by the rising affordability of digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. These innovations allow real-time emissions tracking, enhanced data reporting, and improved scalability while also reducing operational overhead. However, shifting trade policies and changing tariff structures are impacting supply chains, causing potential delays in the deployment of carbon management solutions. Some companies are exploring domestic sourcing or alternative production strategies, although such moves may require additional time and capital, potentially affecting global trade dynamics.

The solutions segment within the energy and utility carbon management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% through 2034. Digital platforms delivering real-time insights into carbon output, energy consumption, and environmental performance are becoming essential for utilities aiming to meet dynamic regulatory demands. Integrated AI analytics and predictive modeling help organizations drive proactive carbon mitigation strategies while maintaining compliance.

Cloud-based carbon management platforms are anticipated to outpace on-premises deployments, growing at a CAGR of 11% through 2034. Cloud solutions offer cost-effective, flexible access to tools, real-time emissions auditing, and seamless scalability, helping utilities meet evolving compliance requirements with greater speed and reliability.

The United States Energy & Utility Carbon Management System Market generated USD 810 million in 2024, driven by mounting federal and state regulatory pressure, ESG compliance mandates, and stakeholder demands for transparency in carbon reporting. Companies are embedding carbon intelligence into operations to lead sustainability efforts and achieve ambitious decarbonization targets.

Major players in the Global Energy & Utility Carbon Management System Market include Salesforce, Enablon, Schneider Electric, Locus Technologies, Trinity Consultants, Carbon Footprint Ltd., SAP, New Era Cleantech, Accuvio, IBM, Envirosoft, ESP, Enviance, NativeEnergy, EnergyCap, Dakota Software, Intelex, Isometrix, and Engie. To strengthen market presence, companies are prioritizing digital transformation, investing heavily in AI-driven tools, real-time emissions analytics, and customizable, cloud-based platforms to serve both large enterprises and mid-sized utilities.

