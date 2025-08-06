Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market Opportunity Report 2025-2034 - Electrical And Electronic Parts Segment Dominated Remanufactured Automotive Market With 30% Share In 2024
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$69.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$141 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data Collection Methods
1.2 Base Estimates & Calculations
1.2.1 Base Year Calculation
1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Automakers
3.1.2 Third-party remanufacturers
3.1.3 Reverse logistics providers
3.1.4 End use
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Key news & initiatives
3.7 Cost breakdown
3.8 Price trend
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Improving remanufacturing processes
3.10.1.2 Stricter environmental policies
3.10.1.3 Growing emphasis on reducing waste
3.10.1.4 Increasing cost savings by using remanufactured parts
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 Negative consumer perception
3.10.2.2 Supply chain complexity
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Electrical and electronic parts
5.3 Engine
5.4 Transmission
5.5 Wheels and brakes
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Passenger vehicles
6.2.1 Hatchback
6.2.2 Sedan
6.2.3 SUV
6.3 Commercial vehicles
6.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
6.3.2 Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCV)
6.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Supply, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 OEM
7.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 UK
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.7 Nordics
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 MEA
8.6.1 UAE
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Andre Niermann
9.2 BBB Industries
9.3 BorgWarner
9.4 Bosch
9.5 Cardone
9.6 Carwood
9.7 Caterpillar
9.8 Denso
9.9 Detroit Diesel
9.10 Eaton
9.11 Jasper Engines & Transmissions
9.12 Lucas Electrical
9.13 Marelli
9.14 Maval
9.15 Motorcar Parts of America
9.16 NAPA
9.17 Stellantis
9.18 Teamec
9.19 Valeo
9.20 ZF
