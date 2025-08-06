Nancy Lieberman Charities To Unveil Dream Courttm In Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs Of Santa Monica, BEVEL, And BIG3

Nancy Lieberman Charities

Unveiling and Basketball Clinic for Local Youth Will be Held on Saturday, August 9 at the Mar Vista Gardens Club

- NLC Founder and Chairwoman, Nancy Lieberman

LOS ANGELES , NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy Lieberman Charities (NLC) has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, BEVEL & P&G, and the BIG3 , to present a new Dream CourtTM to the Santa Monica community. The outdoor basketball court, located at the Jack & Cindy Jones Youth Center at the Mar Vista Gardens Boys & Girls Club, was donated by NLC and BEVEL – the first and only head-to-toe grooming brand crafted for Black & Brown men. This is the 134th Dream CourtTM established by NLC, and will provide a safe place for youth to play basketball, build positive relationships, and much more.

"I speak for all of us when I say that we could not be more honored to unveil another Dream CourtTM for the community of Mar Vista Gardens,” said NLC Founder and Chairwoman, Nancy Lieberman.“Through this amazing partnership with P&G and the BIG3, NLC has been able to provide courts to communities that deeply desire a space to come together to learn and grow through the game of basketball. BEVEL aligns precisely with the values held by Dream Courts, the Boys & Girls Club, and the BIG3, and we couldn't have imagined better partners. I can't wait to officially open this court and celebrate playing together with this community on August 9.”

The Dream CourtTM is a high school regulation size (50-by-84 feet) and includes two new basketball goals. It features a high-performance PowerGameTM surface from Sport Court in dark blue and steel blue with the Dream CourtTM, Boys & Girls Clubs and BEVEL logos. This is the 5th Dream CourtTM in California, following the next most recent - the Kobe and Gianna Legacy Court in Anaheim, CA, - in partnership with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, established in 2022. Dream Courts serve more than 5.5 million youth annually.

"It's a privilege to be able to provide another Dream CourtTM alongside Nancy Lieberman Charities, P&G, and Boys and Girls Club of Mar Vista,” said BIG3 CEO and Co-Founder Ice Cube.“You don't have to be an expert to know what kind of impact a space like this has on children. Having a safe, fun, professional-grade space to play makes kids feel valued and empowered. Nancy Lieberman Charities has impacted millions of lives through the Dream Courts initiative, and I thank Nancy, our friends at BEVEL, and the great people at the Boys and Girls Clubs for helping to make this Dream CourtTM a reality.”

“At BEVEL, we believe grooming and greatness go hand in hand-and that means showing up for our communities far beyond the bathroom mirror,” said Vice President of Marketing at BEVEL, Breann Satterwhite.“Partnering with Nancy Lieberman Charities, the BIG3, and the Boys & Girls Club of Mar Vista to bring this Dream CourtTM to life is an extension of our commitment to creating spaces where young people feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive. We're proud to be part of something that inspires confidence and connection, on and off the court.”

After a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony, kids will practice their skills on their new club court. BIG3 players will be on-site to share their expertise along with coaches from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica.

“This Club location is an access point for hundreds of local kids to get active,” said Brynja Seagren, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica's CEO.“We are very grateful for this meaningful gift. Dream CourtTM will be home to our youth basketball leagues, healthy lifestyle programming, and countless pickup games. It will be a place where our club kids can just be kids – running, playing, laughing, and growing together in a safe space.”

This event is part of the BIG3's Los Angeles weekend, including the final regular-season matchups at Intuit Dome on August 9, and the YOUNG3 community outreach event on August 8. Tip-off is at 1pm PT, and the Los Angeles Riot will play their first-ever home game at 2pm. Fans can expect four, 50-minute fast-paced and physical BIG3 games featuring stars like Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, and Glen Rice Jr, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers like Lieberman, Dr. J, Gary Payton, and George Gervin. Full schedule, scores, and tickets are available at big3/tickets.



Who:

.Nancy Lieberman, 2x Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer, 2x Olympian and BIG3 Head Coach

.Ice Cube, BIG3 CEO and Co-founder, Award-winning hip-hop artist

.Dwight Howard, Hall of Famer and BIG3 player, LA Riot

.Cris Arzate, Deputy Assistant Director, Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

.Breann Satterwhite, Vice President of Brand Marketing, BEVEL

.Brynja Seagren, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

Where:

Jack and Cindy Jones Youth Center at Mar Vista Gardens Boys & Girls Club

4901 Marionwood Drive

Culver City, CA 90230

9:30 AM PST – Media Availability

10:00 AM PST – Event Begins



About Nancy Lieberman Charities:

Nancy Lieberman Charities is changing children's futures through college scholarships and using sports as a catalyst for mental health, competition, and wellness. We host a Social Justice Lecture series on high school and HBCU College campuses. Our Dream CourtTM program's mission is to impact over 5 million youth per year, as we renovate safe play spaces each year in communities in need. Dream Court'sTM mission is to ensure that all kids have access to safe places to play. Over 130 Dream CourtsTM are open throughout the US. Additional programs that influence kids' dreams are, 3,000 tablets/iPads Day at the Office is a leadership and networking program to build their self-esteem and confidence so they will be able to make the right choices in the future. Nancy Lieberman and TJ Cline Basketball Camps are in their 45th year and have served over 200,000 children.

Find us online at nancyliebermancharities on Facebook at @NancyLiebermanCharities, on Twitter @nancylieberman, @NLCharities, and on Instagram at @nancylieberman, @NLCharities.

About BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.



About BEVEL:

BEVEL, part of the Procter & Gamble family, is designing beauty and grooming solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. BEVEL launched in 2013, providing grooming products for black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the BEVEL Trimmer, designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. To learn more about BEVEL visit .

Hannah Palacios

BIG3

