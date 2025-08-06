Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT) between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, misrepresenting and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the results observed in Altimmune's IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. The Complaint further alleges that Altimmune's executives repeatedly touted their positive expectations and even went as far as to title the press release announcing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial topline results“Announces Positive Topline Results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH,” but disregarded that one of two primary endpoints was not found to be statistically significant.

According to the Complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. The Complaint alleges that while Defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. The Complaint alleges that in particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. The Complaint further states that when questioned about this concerning miss, Defendants attributed this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial.

The Complaint alleges that investors and analysts reacted immediately to Altimmune's revelation. The Complaint stated that the price of Altimmune's common stock declined dramatically, from a closing market price of $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025, to $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025, a decline of 53.2% in one day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Altimmune should contact the Firm prior to the October 6, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

