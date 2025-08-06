Channel Insider Honors Moovila CEO Mike Psenka As A 2025 AI Leader In The Channel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It's great to be named with the other innovators pushing the boundaries of AI in our industry," said Psenka. "At Moovila, we're not chasing AI as a buzzword. We are harnessing it as a powerful engine to simplify the complicated MSP processes, amplify human potential, and give our partners an unfair advantage."

Channel Insider created the AI Leaders list to spotlight channel-focused executives from vendors, MSPs, VARs, and other partner-driven organizations who are delivering measurable impact through artificial intelligence. These leaders play a key role in shaping and executing their company's AI strategies across operations, cybersecurity, automation, and customer experience, driving real outcomes for their partners and clients.

"AI is rapidly changing both the technology available to partners and how partners are delivering value to customers worldwide," said Victoria Durgin, managing editor at Channel Insider. "We congratulate each honoree for pushing innovation and helping partners stay competitive in an evolving market."

Psenka founded Moovila to solve one of the most persistent problems in business: inaccurate and delayed project delivery. Under his leadership, the company has built an end-to-end automation platform that embeds AI into every layer of the project lifecycle – from planning and scheduling to risk identification and capacity forecasting. Today, Moovila's technology helps MSPs streamline operations, reduce delivery risk, and drive measurable improvements in profitability and client satisfaction.

The full list of Channel Insider's 2025 AI Leaders in the Channel honorees can be viewed at channelinsider .

Moovila is the leading AI-driven project automation platform and combines embedded risk monitoring, identification, and remediation with an AI project management coach to help teams collaborate, plan, and execute projects more efficiently and effectively. Moovila Perfect Project enables MSPs to leverage AI to understand project status, identify potential capacity risks and conflicts, gain accurate financial forecasting, and make data-driven decisions. Through bi-directional PSA integrations, MSPs can identify project delays, eliminate bottlenecks, and optimize resource allocation, preserving margins while improving customer satisfaction.

