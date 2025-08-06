Agentic Finance Platform Kuvi.Ai Acquires Altura To Build Agent-Enabled Infrastructure For Web3 Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This acquisition expands Kuvi's mission to bring intelligent, self-managing agents to every corner of the on-chain economy

TORONTO, CANADA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuvi.ai , the platform pioneering Agentic Finance, today announced the acquisition of Altura, a Web3 infrastructure platform built to simplify blockchain game development. The acquisition lays the groundwork for the next evolution of in-game asset management, driven by AI agents and automation.

With a large, engaged community and a strong technical foundation in NFT tooling and developer SDKs, Altura built one of the earliest NFT infrastructure stacks for game developers. Its smart contract infrastructure, SDKs, and brand recognition remain trusted across the space, giving developers everything they need to build, manage, and scale on-chain games.

“Altura has everything we look for, passionate users, real tech, and a mission that aligns with where we're going,” said co-founder and CEO Dylan Dewdney.“We're building the financial OS for the next generation, making it agent-powered, cross-chain, and user-owned. Altura's NFT infrastructure and dev tooling are a perfect fit for enabling game assets to be managed, automated, and monetized using Kuvi's agent platform.”

As part of the full acquisition, Kuvi aims to stabilize Altura and rebuild trust among its long-time community and contributors, with plans to incubate a new consumer-facing app under the Altura brand to help users manage in-game assets, Web2 and Web3, through a single interface. Additionally the acquisition aims to monetize and modernize Altura's dev stack, integrating it more deeply into Kuvi's core agentic automation layer.

Kuvi has acquired the Altura brand, token infrastructure, exchange listings, and developer tools. Kuvi also inherits Altura's partnerships (e.g., Immutable), which the company may activate or monetize via early access to Kuvi's upcoming consumer tools.

The ALU token remains active and supported. In the near future, Altura will evolve into a consumer-facing app for managing in-game assets. integrated with Kuvi's agentic finance stack. ALU holders will gain access to $KUVI rewards and freemium features on the Kuvi platform.

The new Altura app will enable users to manage assets across Web2 and Web3 games, staking, leasing, trading, or collateralizing them via Kuvi agents. It will operate on the $ALU token while interfacing deeply with Kuvi's broader framework.

This acquisition marks Kuvi's first major move into the gaming vertical, expanding its mission to bring intelligent, self-managing agents to every corner of the on-chain economy, from DeFi and identity to now, gaming.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Kuvi's seed round, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, and the expansion of its oversubscribed strategic round. Recent additions include legendary crypto investor Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures and leading Web3 educator Dennis Liu (aka VirtualBacon). valuation has now doubled from $15 million to $30 million.

The funding supports the recent private beta launch of Agentic Finance Operating System (AF-OS), the first of its kind next-gen interface that empowers users to design, automate, and deploy complex financial strategies using natural language.

Kuvi.ai replaces the need for centralized exchanges, clunky DeFi dashboards, or opaque robo-advisors, enabling users to act with precision, automation, and control. Kuvi.ai is an AI-driven crypto interface designed to make digital asset transactions as simple as typing a message or saying a few words, delivering text-to-trade functionality that removes the need to navigate multiple dApps, bridging solutions, or complex trading interfaces.

Users can instruct Kuvi.ai to buy, sell, or swap tokens across blockchains, and Kuvi.ai does the rest. Unlike pre-programmed bots or chat wrappers, Kuvi.ai allows users to define their financial intent - e.g.,“Buy $1K in memecoins when sentiment spikes and gas is low, exit when BTC dominance rises” - and executes via our proprietary modular and functional agentic framework.

With private beta underway and TGE tentatively slated for late summer/early fall 2025, Kuvi.ai is set to scale its user base, integrations, and community. As the Agentic Finance movement gains traction, Kuvi.ai is positioned to be the flagship OS in a post-app financial world - empowering everyone to manage and multiply wealth through intent-based interfaces.





