Keynote Speaker Ron Hicks And Expert Panelists Announced For Missouri's Psychedelic Freedom Conference

MO Psychedelic Freedom Conference at the Oasis in Springfield, Missouri

Psychedelic Society of the Ozarks

Missouri's first psychedelic conference will feature Ron Hicks and national experts in healing, science, and integration.

- Joshua Wahba, President & Chairman of the Board, PSOTO

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Psychedelic Society of the Ozarks (PSOTO), in collaboration with Psychedelic Missouri, is proud to host the inaugural Psychedelic Freedom Conference on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri.

This groundbreaking, full-day gathering will explore the intersection of psychedelic science, trauma recovery, spiritual care, cultural reverence, and personal integration, offering education, connection, and inspiration for professionals, advocates, and the broader public. It is the first psychedelic-focused conference of its kind in Southwest Missouri, reflecting the growing national momentum around plant medicines, mental health, and responsible access.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Ron Hicks , Former MO House Representative

The conference will feature a keynote address by Ron Hicks, former Missouri State Representative and now a nationally respected advocate for psychedelic-assisted therapy, criminal justice reform, and healing-centered policy.

Hicks' transformation began after undergoing psilocybin-assisted therapy in October 2024, followed by an Ibogaine treatment in May 2025 at Transcend Clinics in Cancun, Mexico. These experiences unearthed deep trauma and ultimately saved his life. Since then, he has turned his pain into purpose, publicly sharing his journey and advocating for access to legal, compassionate psychedelic therapies.

“This work is about returning to wholeness, together,” said Hicks.“Springfield is ready.”

“We're cultivating a space where science meets spirit, and community meets curiosity,” said Joshua Wahba, PSOTO President and Chairman of the Board.“The work isn't about glorifying substances. It's about fostering informed education, nurturing inclusive spaces for connection, and building safer pathways to healing and transformation.”

FEATURED SPEAKERS & PANELISTS INCLUDE:

Tarin S. Hale, Esq. – Civil litigation and criminal defense attorney and legal advocate for entheogenic religious protections.

Adam“Yellowbird” DeArmon – Indigenous leader, earth custodian & spiritual guide, and cultural bridge-builder.

Dr. Mindy Thomas, DNP, APRN – Integrative nurse practitioner specializing in ketamine infusion therapy, breathwork, and root-cause healing.

Dr. Haley Fox, MA, LPC – Licensed psychotherapist, expressive arts therapist, and psychedelic-assisted therapy educator.

Dr. Chad V. Johnson – Transpersonal psychologist, professor and advocate for ethical and competent research, education, and practice with psychedelics.

Dr. Shawn Lillig – Family physician, integrative medicine and yoga practitioner, and psychedelic facilitator for 5-MeO-DMT and psilocybin clinical trials.

Commander Tom Mundell – Decorated Vietnam combat veteran, public speaker, and advocate for cannabis and psychedelic healing for veterans.

Each of these speakers brings unique expertise and lived experience grounded in science, cultural wisdom, and ethical care. Together, they reflect the multidimensional nature of this movement where science, healing, and ceremony coexist. A full list of speakers and topics is available on the conference website, .

VENDOR VILLAGE, COMMUNITY & CONSCIOUS OFFERINGS

Throughout the day, attendees will enjoy access to a vibrant vendor village featuring regional partners in holistic wellness, bodywork, integration tools, visionary art, and conscious living products. The event is designed to be not only educational, but deeply community-driven, allowing time for connection, storytelling, and shared wisdom. A complimentary catered lunch will be provided to all guests.

TICKETS, SPONSOR & VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES

--Early Bird Tickets: $35 (available until August 15, 2025)

--General Admission: $50

--Vendor & Sponsor Packages: Starting at $250 and include promotional features, booth space, and general admission passes.

--Volunteer roles are also available and include free admission and a chance to co-create the event's heart and rhythm.

EVENING FUNDRAISER DINNER AT AVANZARE

Immediately following the main event, guests are invited to continue the conversation at an intimate Fundraiser Dinner hosted from 6:00–9:00 PM at Avanzare Italian Dining, one of Springfield's premier fine dining establishments.

This exclusive gathering offers a chance to dine alongside featured presenters and members of the PSOTO leadership team in a relaxed, elegant setting. Guests will enjoy a multi-course gourmet meal, curated by award-winning chef Tony Garcia, alongside inspired conversation, heartfelt connection, and opportunities to support the future of psychedelic education and advocacy in the Ozarks.

Tickets for the fundraiser dinner are $175 and include the full meal and a seat at the table with some of the leading voices in this emerging movement. Seating is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.

Proceeds directly support electing candidates who support legalizing psychedelic medicine as well as educational initiatives and harm reduction efforts. Tickets can be purchased here,

Learn more or get involved at:

About PSOTO

The Psychedelic Society of the Ozarks (PSOTO) is a Springfield-based nonprofit dedicated to education, community-building, and advocacy around psychedelics and plant medicines. PSOTO creates safe, inclusive spaces for meaningful conversations about mental health, healing, and consciousness through monthly gatherings, educational events, and regional partnerships.

PSOTO's Mission is to promote education, community, and advocacy around psychedelics and plant medicines while promoting safe and informed practices.

PSOTO's Vision is a world where psychedelics and plant medicines are responsibly integrated into personal growth, healing, and community connection.

Media inquiries, interview requests, and press passes are available upon request.

Contact: ...

Christy Claybaker

Psychedelic Society of the Ozarks

+1 417-877-6945

