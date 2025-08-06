Greenwaste Announces Appointment Of CEO Clete Elms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry-leading resource recovery and recycling company reaffirms commitment to operational excellence and sustainability with new leader

- Clete Elms

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GreenWaste®, Northern California's premier full-service collections and resource recovery company, is excited to announce the appointment of Clete Elms as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Elms brings over two decades of executive leadership experience in the waste and recycling industry, with a proven track record in operational excellence. He joined GreenWaste in 2024 as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been serving as Interim CEO since March 2025. In both roles, Elms has driven key initiatives focused on revenue growth, operating profitability, safety, and sustainability.

After eighteen years of service, previous CEO Tracy Adams stepped down from his role earlier this year and will now serve as a member of GreenWaste's Board of Directors. During his tenure at GreenWaste, Adams strengthened GreenWaste's commitment to safe, customer-centric, innovative recycling in Northern California and led the stewardship of the business throughout the 2021 transition to the Macquarie portfolio.

“Clete has led the GreenWaste team to achieve success across multiple business functions, including increasing revenue, improving efficiencies, and prioritizing internal culture and workforce engagement,” said Manish Anandpara, GreenWaste Board Member and Senior Vice President at Macquarie Asset Management.“He has continuously demonstrated commitment to GreenWaste employees and customers and is closely aligned with the company's sustainability mission. On behalf of the Board, I would also thank Tracy for his unwavering commitment and service to GreenWaste for more than eighteen years,” Anandpara added.

“From investments in cutting-edge technology to world-class resource recovery operations, GreenWaste has been a leader in the waste industry for forty years. I am honored to formally step into this role and work with GreenWaste's outstanding team and partners to deliver excellence to our customers,” said Elms.“We will continue to invest in our people, optimize our assets, and pioneer new sustainable waste management solutions.”

As GreenWaste prepares for a new phase of growth and development, the Board of Directors has expressed confidence in Elms' strategic leadership.“GreenWaste is now poised for even more positive impact and leadership within the recycling industry. We look forward to supporting their ambitious goals as the company enters this exciting new stage with Clete at the helm,” said Anandpara.

Prior to joining GreenWaste, Elms served as CEO of Australia-based Wastech Engineering and as Head of Infrastructure at Cleanaway Waste Management. At GreenWaste, he has emphasized the importance of building a culture of accountability and transparency to empower team members and foster momentum within the company.

About GreenWaste:

GreenWaste's mission is to focus on innovation, people, and commitment to be green first to revolutionize how we transform the world's waste. GreenWaste specializes in the collection and processing of residential and commercial solid waste, recyclable materials, organic materials and construction and demolition debris. GreenWaste's current and predecessor companies have been innovation pioneers in the recycling industry for four decades. For more information about GreenWaste, visit: .

Patrick Harbison

Lighthouse Public Affairs

+1 916-747-9143

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.