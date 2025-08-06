VR Vision Partners With Enel Green Power To Deliver Next-Gen VR Training For Renewable Energy Technicians

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the demand for clean energy grows, Enel Green Power is committed to enhancing workforce capabilities through innovation. The VR training simulations-designed and developed by VR Vision-will provide lifelike, interactive learning environments that boost safety, reduce time-to-competency, and increase training consistency across Enel's global operations.

"Virtual reality is revolutionizing how the energy sector trains its workforce. Our collaboration with Enel Green Power allows us to deliver immersive, scalable, and results-driven training experiences that drive real operational impact," said Roni Cerga , CEO of VR Vision.

Key Features and Benefits of the VR Training Program:



Realistic Simulations: Digital twins of turbines, substations, and solar equipment provide hands-on practice in virtual environments.

Safety-First Training: Technicians can perform complex procedures in risk-free scenarios.

Faster Onboarding: VR accelerates training timelines and improves knowledge retention.

Global Standardization: Consistent training experiences across all Enel locations. Advanced Analytics: Vision Portal integration enables real-time performance tracking, skill assessment, and LMS compatibility.

This partnership reinforces Enel Green Power's commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring its technicians are equipped with next-generation tools to support the global transition to renewable energy.

VR Vision is a Toronto-based leader in enterprise VR training, offering turnkey, immersive learning platforms that improve safety, productivity, and workforce scalability across sectors including energy, manufacturing, and utilities. Learn more at .

Enel Green Power operates across five continents, managing energy generation from renewable sources including wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal. With sustainability at its core, Enel is leading the way in global energy transformation. Visit for more information.

Stay tuned for updates on the rollout of the VR training program and its impact on renewable energy workforce development.

SOURCE VR Vision Inc.