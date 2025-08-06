FDB Launches Meducation® Bedside Solution To Empower Nurses & Streamline First-Dose Patient Medication Education In Hospitals

Accessible, patient-focused & CMS-required medication instructions save nurses time during inpatient care, while improving HCAHPS scores for patient satisfaction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise medication decisions, today announced the launch of its Meducation® Bedside Solution, a streamlined medication education tool integrated directly into the electronic medication administration record (MAR).

Based on FDB's industry-leading Meducation ® patient education solution for inpatient discharge, pharmacy and ambulatory settings, Meducation Bedside has been optimized for inpatient bedside care. The solution equips nurses with immediate access to patient-focused medication information required to deliver important first dose education to every patient during their hospital stay, in accordance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission requirements. The medication education information-presented at a 5th to 8th grade reading level, in more than 30 languages, and in scalable font sizes-is designed to reduce the burden on frontline nurses while enhancing patient comprehension and satisfaction. The tool transforms a once manual and time-consuming process into a seamless, in-workflow experience.

"First-dose medication counseling at the bedside is a vital part of care, but nurses are often juggling multiple responsibilities and struggling with fragmented resources" said Charles Lee, MD, Senior Director of Clinical Knowledge and Senior Advisor for Health Literacy and Language Barriers at FDB. "The Meducation Bedside Solution delivers what nurses need most, which is clear, accessible medication information for patients right at the point of care. It is a game-changer for efficiency, compliance, and the patient experience."

Enhancing Workflow Efficiency

This critical aspect of care delivery is foundational to high-quality care, and the CMS and The Joint Commission also require healthcare providers to deliver verbal and written education about a newly prescribed drug before it is administered. Additionally, the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey that patients receive after their hospital stay asks them to rate providers' quality of communication and education about new drugs. The Meducation Bedside Solution helps hospitals more easily meet the CMS requirements while improving their HCAHPS medication education assessments from patients.

A dramatic reduction in the effort required by nurses to create new patient-specific medication instructions, as measured by Keystroke Level Modeling (KLM), can be realized by implementing the Meducation Bedside Solution across multiple hospitals. KLM is a quantitative method that predicts how long it will take an expert user to complete a routine task without errors using an interactive computer system.

Before implementation, bedside nurses may have been required to manually search for medication information outside of the MAR and log in to a separate portal to create educational materials. With Meducation Bedside, the tools are now accessible with just one click, eliminating the need to leave the clinical workflow. Nurses can access a medication's name, indications, and side effects in seconds-supporting more personalized, effective, and compliant patient education.

For an aspect of nursing that should be quick and simple, prior processes could introduce complexity and interfere with face-to-face communication with patients. The Meducation Bedside Solution immediately saves nurses time, and health systems recognize how the solution can improve the nurse and patient experience as well as ease regulatory compliance.

The increased efficiency achieved with Meducation Bedside, when extended across tens of thousands of patients and thousands of nurses in a health system's hospitals, can potentially save millions of dollars from streamlining just this one step in the workflow.

The launch of the Meducation Bedside Solution demonstrates FDB's ongoing commitment to enhancing clinical efficiency and empowering providers to deliver better-informed, patient-centered care at the bedside.

