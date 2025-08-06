Apple To Commit Additional $100 Billion To US Manufacturing: White House Official

MENAFN - Live Mint) Apple Inc. is set to announce a new $100 billion domestic manufacturing pledge on Wednesday, further expanding its commitment to boosting US production and supply chain capacity, a White House official said as per reports.

The announcement, expected to take place at the White House, is part of a broader initiative to localize critical parts of Apple's supply chain amid intensifying global trade tensions and looming tariffs on semiconductor-containing products. It adds to Apple's previously announced plan to invest $500 billion in the United States over four years.

The new pledge raises Apple's total US investment commitment to $600 billion, according to the White House.

“President Trump's America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement.“Today's announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security.”

Expanding US footprint

Apple's earlier investment plan, disclosed in February, includes a major server manufacturing facility in Houston focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure, as well as the addition of around 20,000 research and development jobs across the country. The tech giant is also building a supplier academy in Michigan and expanding its spending with existing US-based suppliers.

The new $100 billion pledge will further these efforts, with a specific focus on relocating and expanding manufacturing of essential components within the US.

Tariffs driving manufacturing strategy

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump prepares to impose sweeping tariffs on all products containing semiconductor chips, potentially as early as next week. Country-specific tariffs targeting dozens of US trading partners are also set to take effect Thursday.

Trump has increasingly tied foreign policy and trade negotiations to foreign investment in the US economy. Recent international deals reflect this strategy: the US-EU agreement included a $750 billion commitment from the EU to purchase American energy products and invest $600 billion in US ventures, while a deal with Japan included the creation of a $550 billion fund to finance investments in the US.

| iPhone 17 series: Launch timeline and specs leak ahead of official Apple event