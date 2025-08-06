Forward Edge-AI Earns Awardable Vendor Status On Dod's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Forward Edge-AI Achieves Awardable Status in Tradewinds

AI-powered business transformation and cybersecurity solutions now rapidly procurable via the SBIR Aisle for urgent Federal mission needs

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in trusted autonomy, business transformation and quantum-resilient cybersecurity, announced today that its advanced solutions for streamlining business processes earned its awardable designation on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace (TSM), operated by the Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD)most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), digital, and data space. All solutions made available through the Marketplace have been assessed through merit-based regulatory competition procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. The SBIR Aisle within the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a specialized enclave that allows small businesses to showcase their SBIR/STTR solutions in strategic focus areas such as AI, machine learning, digital or data. Government customers can create an account at . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

“Our selection under the Marketplace is a tremendous honor that reflects the hard work of our team and also the support and trust of our current customers across the Federal Government,” said LTG (ret) Ross Coffman, President of Forward Edge-AI.“This designation validates the impact and innovation behind our solution, and also eliminates barriers in the acquisition pathway so we can accelerate mission-ready solutions where they're needed the most.”

Forward Edge-AI invites potential Government customers to find us in the SBIR Aisle of the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Government customers can leverage this acquisition flexibility and rapidly procure our proven solutions to meet urgent end-of-year requirements and mission timelines without traditional delays.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc., is fast becoming a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence-based technology to solve complex problems in support of public safety, national security, and defense. Core competencies include Business Transformation, Cybersecurity; and, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Inference at the Competitive, Forward and Humanitarian Edge.

