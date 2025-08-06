FIRSTLINE AND THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO PROMOTE WORKFORCE VISION HEALTH

Miles, a U.S. Navy Trident Submarine Force Veteran, began his service with perfect 20/20 vision. But years spent aboard the USS Alaska (SSBN 732 Blue) - an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine - took a toll.

Stationed in the missile control center, he spent long hours under harsh artificial lighting, staring at glowing control panels deep below the ocean's surface. The absence of natural light, the unrelenting screen exposure, and the high-stress environment triggered severe migraines and left him needing corrective lenses by the time he left the military.

That experience would later ignite a mission: to develop advanced safety eyewear that protects the vision and neurological health of America's workforce - especially those operating in extreme, high-risk environments like he once did.

"This partnership is bigger than branding - it's about mission alignment," said Anthony B. Miles, Founder & CEO of Bon Vivant Safety Eyewear. "The Jaguars understand what's at stake for essential workers, veterans, and underserved communities. Together, we're tackling the growing eye health crisis head-on - starting with the people who need it most."

Partnership activations include:



Official designation as "Proud Safety Goggles Partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars"

Vision Strong Gameday Sponsorship

Community Eye Health Initiatives

Joint outreach for military, veterans, diabetics, and essential workers Customized Oversized Safety Eyewear for mascot

The partnership will prominently feature the Duval Fade, a clear frame and lens that features the Jaguars' signature teal and black when activated by sunlight.

"As the home of the Jaguars undergoes construction to become the Stadium of the Future, we are even more aware of the need for our construction crews to remain safe with the proper PPE, including eye protection," said Matt Rickoff, Jaguars vice president of corporate partnerships and development. "Through this partnership with Firstline, the Jaguars want to bring awareness to this important health initiative and see our fans, and even our mascot Jaxson de Ville, sporting the Duval Fade and other protective eyewear for healthy vision."

This alliance marks a defining moment for Firstline, reinforcing its bold market entrance and accelerating its movement to reshape PPE with medically informed, design-forward safety eyewear. The brand is also pioneering specialized innovations for:



Diabetic vision care in the workplace

Migraine and neurological recovery

Cleanroom and biotech PPE

Veteran and post-surgical medical recovery Industrial infrared (IR) eye protection

"It is fantastic to see Firstline and the Jaguars join forces for the good of our community," said Mayor Donna Deegan. "Their partnership is placing a much-needed emphasis on eye health care for essential and frontline workers, first responders, military personnel, and people from underserved communities. It's with pride that we support this innovative veteran-owned business that started right here in Jacksonville."

About Firstline by Bon Vivant Safety Eyewear Company, Inc.

Founded by a U.S. Navy Trident Nuclear Submarine Force veteran, Firstline is a medical-grade safety eyewear brand pioneering adaptive, Rx-friendly PPE for America's workforce. Its clinically informed innovations serve six underserved high-value segments: diabetic workforce, migraine recovery, cleanroom biotech safety, veteran medical recovery, post-surgical vision care, and IR-filtering for industrial use. With its launch, Firstline is defining a new category: adaptive safety eyewear grounded in clinical insight, lifestyle appeal, and precise sub-brand focus.

