Bigid Powers AI Data Readiness With New Cleansing Capabilities For Sensitive And Regulated Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and AI governance, today announced Data Cleansing for AI, a new capability designed to help organizations reduce AI risk by removing high-risk and sensitive data before it enters generative AI tools and large language models (LLMs). This enables security teams to build safer, more trustworthy AI pipelines without slowing innovation.

Data Cleansing for AI empowers organizations to redact or tokenize sensitive information at scale across both structured and unstructured data. This helps prevent confidential data from being embedded into model outputs, leaked in prompts, or misused in downstream AI applications.

With native support for emails, PDFs, collaboration files, and databases, BigID gives teams the control they need to secure data before it ever reaches AI. Security teams can take proactive action, apply policy-based controls, and continuously reduce exposure across their AI initiatives.

Key Takeaways



Automatically remove or tokenize sensitive and high-risk data before it's used in AI

Strengthen GenAI pipeline security with pre-cleansed, policy-compliant datasets

Reduce exposure to data leakage, prompt injection, and unauthorized use

Support structured and unstructured formats, including PDFs, emails, and SaaS files Part of BigID's Secure Data Pipeline solution with GenAI Catalog, Search, and Safe-for-AI Labeling

"Every AI pipeline is only as secure as the data behind it," said Nimrod Vax, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at BigID. "With Data Cleansing for AI, we're giving security teams the power to take action so they can protect sensitive data, reduce risk, and drive AI initiatives with confidence."

To learn more:



Add blackhat information

Book a demo Visit BigID/blog

About BigID

BigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.

Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.

BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.

SOURCE BigID

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED