Hargrove Controls & Automation New Partnership With ABB

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions tailored to meet the needs of our clients," says Heath Stephens, digitalization leader. "By leveraging ABB's expertise and advanced technologies, we are poised to enhance operational efficiency, improve productivity, and drive sustainable growth for our clients."

"ABB continuously develops a network of value-adding channel partners that enhance our market reach, so we are delighted to collaborate with Hargrove Controls & Automation," says Wissam Assaf, Head of Global Partner Business at ABB's Energy Industries and Process Industries division. "Partnerships help each customer to select the most suitable path to access ABB's offering, which enables industry to outrun leaner and cleaner."

ABB adds to the list of Hargrove Controls & Automation's top-tier partners, positioning the company to continue to be a guide in industrial automation. As clients achieve their digital transformations, Hargrove equips them with tools for safe solutions, reliable systems, and sustainable results.

About Hargrove Controls & Automation



Hargrove Controls & Automation, a CSIA Certified system integrator, is a subsidiary of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, a global EPC firm. The company is one of the few multi-service automation groups in the country for plant automation, safety systems, industrial internet of things, and industrial digitalization. Since its inception in 2012, the Hargrove Controls & Automation's team has grown to over 130 control systems engineers and specialists across 19 offices. The team consists of panel builders, instrumentation designers, programmers, certified process safety engineers, and process control engineers specializing in DCS/PLC/SIS system integration, IT/OT, Industry 4.0, and cybersecurity. Client satisfaction and project success earned the company placement as Control Engineering Magazine's 2022 System Integrator of the Year . For more information, visit Hargrove Controls & Automation's website and LinkedIn .

Founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1995, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors is a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences, and technical services firm whose success stems from building the most talented engineers and construction professionals while maintaining long-term client relationships. For more information about Hargrove, please visit hargrove-epc .

