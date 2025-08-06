AHAM Files Free Speech Lawsuit Against State Of Colorado To Stop Appliance Labeling Law

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), the trade association for the home appliance industry, today filed a First Amendment lawsuit in the United States District Court for Colorado to stop Colorado's newly-enacted law mandating a warning label on gas stoves, Colorado House Bill 25-1161. AHAM's lawsuit is seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the implementation of Colorado's new law taking effect on August 6, 2025, and shows the law violates the First Amendment by singling out gas stoves, and compelling retailers and manufacturers to warn consumers of alleged "health risks" and "health impacts" that have not been proven.

According to the lawsuit, the overwhelming majority of available health research shows there is no association between gas stoves and adverse health outcomes, and-most critically-when evaluated collectively, fails to demonstrate causation. Indeed, the vast majority of studies conclude that the potential health risks of cooking with gas are no different than cooking with electricity. Because the alleged health risks from using gas stoves are not supported by scientific consensus, the law violates the First Amendment's protection against compelled speech.

Absent the injunction AHAM seeks in its lawsuit, Colorado's new law would force retailers and manufacturers to stigmatize their own products by presenting consumers with biased and misleading information promoting only a minority scientific position. AHAM's lawsuit thus seeks to protect consumers from receiving biased and misleading information concerning these unproven health hazards. If allowed to stand, Colorado's law would set a dangerous precedent for compelled speech in consumer labeling, opening the door to other product labeling requirements that are not supported by scientific consensus and sowing further consumer confusion.

Kelly Mariotti, President and CEO of AHAM said, "We strongly support science-based practices that protect consumers. What we are opposing is a state government compelling private companies to communicate a message that lacks scientific consensus. The First Amendment protects not only the right to speak-but also the right not to speak, particularly in a way that is misleading. If the labeling requirement remains in place, Coloradans may be persuaded to make decisions based on incomplete and unproven information."

No study has found that gas stoves cause respiratory health issues. The United States Government Accountability Office recently surveyed the available scientific evidence regarding potential links between gas stoves and respiratory health and concluded, "there is no consensus." Imposing a mandatory warning based on unsettled science misleads consumers, stigmatizes safe products, and undermines the principles of free speech and fair commerce.

AHAM remains committed to providing consumers with accurate, unbiased, science-based information and education to enhance the safe and proper use of home appliances. Mariotti added, "AHAM is a leader in coordinating stakeholders, including government regulators, standards organizations, manufacturers, and other experts across a range of fields, to drive product innovation and improve the safety and efficiency of the appliances Americans use every day in their homes. Colorado's new labeling requirement is a misguided effort to address unproven hazards. Requiring retailers and manufacturers to present inaccurate and incomplete information is likely to lead to consumer confusion, questions and unintended consequences. For these reasons, AHAM had to take a stand to protect consumers through this lawsuit."

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is the trade association representing manufacturers of major, portable and floor care home appliances and suppliers to the industry. AHAM is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Ottawa. AHAM is the single voice providing the home appliance industry and its customers leadership, advocacy and a forum for action - developing and implementing credible solutions for public policy, standards and business decisions. You can visit AHAM's web site at .

SOURCE Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED