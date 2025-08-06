Meet GR-3: Beyond Function, Designed To Care. Fourier To Unveil Its First Care-Centric Humanoid

GR-3 represents a step forward from traditional utility-focused robots. Designed with a focus on human-centered service, Fourier introduces new concept of the "Care-bot"-a machine built not just to perform tasks, but to form connections.

The Care-bot concept is built around two primary roles. As a social companion, GR-3 is designed to engage with people in public settings. It can act as a service assistant, a comforting presence for children, or a responsive companion for older adults.

In the future, GR-3 is expected to expand into assistive care. Potential applications include mobility support, health monitoring, and physical rehabilitation in eldercare or clinical settings.

With GR-3, Fourier moves closer to its vision of a robot that not only works-but also cares.

Engineering Warmth: Soft Design, Smart Technology

GR-3 departs from traditional industrial aesthetics, embracing a softer, more lifelike appearance. Its warm, neutral tones, cushioned surfaces, and premium automotive upholstery create a friendly, approachable presence designed for everyday human interaction.

Standing 165 centimeters tall and weighing 71 kilograms, GR-3 offers up to 55 degrees of freedom. Its compact, modular architecture integrates essential sensors and computing units while maintaining a clean, streamlined exterior. Expressive design features-such as balanced limb proportions, fluid movement, and an animated facial interface-work together to foster user comfort and trust.

Equipped with a hot-swappable battery system and intelligent power management, GR-3 supports uninterrupted, around-the-clock operation in real-world environments.

Multimodal Perception: A New Standard in Emotional Interaction

GR-3 is equipped with Fourier's proprietary Full-Perception Multimodal Interaction System, integrating vision, audio, and tactile feedback into a unified real-time emotional processing engine.

Powered by an advanced attention management system, the robot dynamically prioritizes sensory inputs and synchronizes multimodal outputs to deliver smooth, humanlike responses:

Audio Perception : A four-microphone array enables omnidirectional voice activation, echo cancellation, and precise sound source localization. GR-3 orients toward speakers with synchronized eye contact, enhancing natural vocal interaction.

Visual Recognition : The robot's RGB and structured-light camera module provides reliable facial recognition and dynamic tracking, keeping users within GR-3's expressive visual field.

Tactile Feedback : Thirty-one distributed pressure sensors enable real-time touch detection. Combined with animated micro-expressions-including blinking, eye tracking, and emotion-triggered gestures-GR-3 responds to touch with lifelike social cues.

The dual-path response architecture supports both rapid reflexive actions ("fast thinking") via rule-based control and deep contextual understanding ("slow thinking") powered by a large language model for complex, situational dialogue generation.

GR-3 interprets emotion, recognizes intent, and responds with awareness-bridging the gap between perception and connection.

Built to Empower: A Softer Presence of Intelligent Agents

Beyond emotional intelligence, GR-3 features enhanced hardware and character-rich locomotion-enabling more intuitive and lifelike interactions at every touchpoint.

Drawing on training data and market feedback from its predecessors, the whole-body structure of GR-3 has been redesigned for greater flexibility and a more compact form. It features Fourier's high-performance actuators and 12-DoF dexterous hands, supporting a wide range of tasks from interaction and navigation to practical assistance.

GR-3 delivers versatile motion capabilities, with a standard walking gait that supports bending and squatting. It enables agile movement in complex environments and seamless multi-task collaboration. It can shift between various modes, from a straight-leg gait and running to an energy-saving "fatigue mode" and a lively "bouncy walk" for dynamic scenarios.

Fourier prioritizes developer experience. Built as an embodied intelligence platform, GR-3 supports a wide range of algorithms and third-party applications. Its client-server architecture allows researchers, automation engineers and AI developers to get started quickly and tailor functions for real-world use. Fourier will introduce interaction APIs to further lower the barrier to entry and enable more personalized, emotionally responsive applications.

Where Connection Matters: A Breakthrough of Humanoid Innovation

GR-3 marks a new phase in Fourier's pursuit of human-robot integration. Every aspect of its design-from hardware architecture to software framework-was shaped by a key question: Can a robot be genuinely accepted in human environments?

As Fourier's most advanced response to date, GR-3 goes beyond performance. It's built to support meaningful interaction across diverse real-world settings, from public services and academic research to clinical use and, eventually, personal spaces. Designed to operate alongside people, the robot adapts to evolving needs and complex environments.

SOURCE Fourier Co. Ltd.