VCI Global Appoints Dr. Chan As Chief AI & Data Officer To Accelerate Enterprise Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), today announced the appointment of Dr. Chan Wai Mun as Chief AI & Data Officer. This strategic hire reinforces the Company's commitment to advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven innovation across enterprise and government platforms.

Dr. Chan brings to the role a comprehensive background in Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Previously, he has held key data science roles at leading global firms, including Intel and GfK (a part of NielsenIQ, one of the world's largest consumer intelligence companies), where he was involved in the development and deployment of applied AI solutions. His deep technical expertise includes building enterprise-grade AI systems on Microsoft Azure, equipping him with the skills to lead complex, cloud-native AI deployments.

Holding a PhD in Engineering and supported by over seven years of hands-on experience across the manufacturing, operations, and retail sectors, Dr. Chan specializes in the development and deployment of solutions in business analytics, machine learning, and large language models (LLMs). His work focuses on translating complex datasets into actionable insights that drive operational efficiency, enable process automation, and support strategic decision-making.

Dr. Chan's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as VCI Global advances its AI and cybersecurity initiatives, including the rollout of SecureGPUTM, the Company's encrypted AI compute infrastructure, and CyberSecure, a quantum-resistant, military-grade cloud security solution designed for enterprise and institutional clients.

These initiatives are part of VCI Global's broader strategy to deliver secure, scalable, and high-performance AI-as-a-Service platforms across Southeast Asia. With Dr. Chan leading AI model development, data infrastructure, and analytics integration, the Company is well-positioned to enhance product capabilities, meet growing market demand, and execute its long-term vision of building a high-margin, recurring revenue business.

“Dr. Chan's appointment is both timely and strategic. As we continue scaling our AI infrastructure across the region, his academic depth and practical experience in AI deployment will be instrumental in turning data into value for our clients. He will play a key role in building sovereign-grade, plug-and-play AI platforms that empower businesses and governments to act on intelligence, not just information,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

