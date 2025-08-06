California Energy Commission Announces Proposed Awards Of $36.88M In Federal NEVI Funding, Tellus Power Chargers Expected To Be Installed At ~50% Of Awarded Sites
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (the“Company”), a fast-growing global provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced that its chargers are expected to be deployed at 33 EV charging sites under California's second round of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (“NEVI”) program funding.
On July 23, 2025, the California Energy Commission proposed $36.88 million in NEVI awards to support up to 65 EV fast-charging sites across the state. With 33 sites being proposed to use the Company's high-performance 160kW DC fast charger, the Company's management expects to be the most installed DC fast charger manufacturer for this round of NEVI funding.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to provide our partner with fast, reliable EV chargers for the state of California,” said the Company's CEO, Mike Calise.“As states push forward with NEVI implementation, we're excited at the potential to play a key role in enabling this national transition to electric transportation infrastructure.”
The latest round of NEVI funding comes as momentum for nationwide EV infrastructure builds following recent legal rulings in favor of state-level deployment. With this award, the Company seeks to continue to enable EV adoption in North America, building on a track record of manufacturing scalable, cost-effective, and ROI-driven charging solutions.
About Tellus Power Group
The Company is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. The Company delivers ROI-driven, efficient EV charging infrastructure, leveraging global expertise to support widespread EV adoption.
