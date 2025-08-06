Swellspace Becomes A Workday Partner, Launches To Simplify HR Communication And Improve Benefits Access

SwellSpace Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3Together, Inc., a privately held employee benefits innovation lab, today announced it has become a Workday Partner. The partnership will expand access to SwellSpace , a communication platform that helps employers deliver clear and accessible HR and benefits information to employees, dependents, and candidates.SwellSpace helps organizations to create custom, branded websites that make HR and benefits information available without logins, complex integrations, or IT support. The platform improves visibility, supports year-round communication, and simplifies access for every audience, including job seekers and family members who often remain out of reach through traditional systems.SwellSpace will:. Help customers promote the programs they manage in Workday to a broader audience, including dependents and job candidates.. Support employee engagement and benefits education through easy access to HR and benefits content.. Reduce administrative burden by offering an external, self-service communication platform.. Complement Workday's Human Capital Management solutions without adding technical complexity.. Provide an intuitive, easy-to-use platform that empowers HR teams to manage and update their benefits website independently, without relying on IT or marketing support.“We are proud to be an official Workday Partner,” said Jessica Brewer, Chief Executive Officer at 3Together.“Workday powers many of the world's most forward-thinking organizations, and we are excited to help those teams get more value from their HR investments. SwellSpace helps improve access to critical information for employees, dependents, and candidates while giving HR teams the control and ease they need to manage communication without friction.”Workday Human Capital Management is a unified system that helps organizations make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.About SwellSpace3Together, Inc. is a benefits innovation lab dedicated to solving real-world problems in HR and employee communication. The company creates tools and technologies that help organizations improve how employees understand, engage with, and access their benefits. Its flagship product, SwellSpace, is a public-facing communication platform used by employers to centralize HR and benefits content for employees, dependents, and job candidates. Learn more at and .

