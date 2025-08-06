403
Trump Rules Out Third Presidential Term, Hints at MAGA Successor
(MENAFN) During a Tuesday press briefing in Washington, DC, a reporter questioned President Donald Trump about whether he would step aside to endorse the former Ohio senator as the leading figure in the MAGA movement.
Trump responded, “I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” but emphasized that it remains too early to definitively choose a nominee.
“He’s doing a great job and he would be probably favorite at this point,” Trump added, acknowledging the senator’s current standing.
The president also floated the idea that the Ohio senator could team up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who had an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2016—on a future Republican ticket.
Earlier the same day on Trump was asked during a news program about his chances of running for reelection. He answered, “No, probably not,” but also said, “I’d like to run. I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.”
Although Trump has repeatedly dismissed the idea of seeking a third presidential term, he has previously hinted at the possibility.
In April, he mentioned that his supporters were pushing him to run again, though he noted the difficulty of changing the electoral rules that currently restrict U.S. presidents to two terms.
Earlier this year, Republican Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a constitutional amendment proposal that would permit presidents to serve a third term if those terms are nonconsecutive. However, the proposal has not gained significant support to date.
