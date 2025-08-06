My Instore Radio Launches AI Voices Revolutionizing In-Store Audio Messaging

MENAFN - GetNews)



Platform enhancement targets 41% more effective audio messaging as majority of purchase decisions occur in-store

Copenhagen, Denmark - August 6, 2025 - My Instore Radio, a global provider of market-leading in-store media solutions, today announced the launch of AI Voices – a revolutionary enhancement that enables businesses worldwide to create professional voice messages in minutes.

The new AI functionality addresses a critical gap in retail communication, where audio messaging proves 41% more effective than visual displays, yet businesses struggle to create professional voice content quickly enough to respond to market changes and promotional campaigns.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses communicate with customers in physical spaces," says Søren Klausen, CEO and founder of My Instore Radio. "With the majority of purchase decisions happening after customers enter stores, AI Voices transforms our market-leading music platform into a complete in-store communication solution."







Seamless Integration with Proven Music Strategy

AI Voices integrates directly with My Instore Radio's established custom background music platform, which already serves thousands of locations across more than 50 countries. The enhancement adds five core voice functions: Smart Copywriting Assistant, AI Voice Recording with natural-sounding options, Professional Music Underlays, Automatic Mixing & Mastering, and Advanced Scheduling that coordinates with existing music profiles.

Current customers spanning fashion stores, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, furniture stores, convenience stores, and hair salons can access AI Voices immediately through their existing control panels. The enhancement requires no additional hardware and works seamlessly with the platform's proven scheduling capabilities.

"We're not just adding a feature - we're completing the audio ecosystem that influences customer behavior," concludes Klausen. "When strategic music combines with targeted voice messaging, businesses can optimize the moment when customers make their final purchasing decisions."

Market-Leading Foundation Expands Capabilities

My Instore Radio has established itself as the premier custom background music solution through comprehensive music profiling that enhances customer experience, increases purchase intent, and reflects brand personality. The platform offers complete music customization with business-safe lyrics screening, all managed through an intuitive web interface.

"Our existing platform already influences customer behavior through strategic music placement," explains Klausen. "AI Voices amplifies this impact by adding targeted voice messaging that can instantly respond to seasonal requirements and promotional campaigns while maintaining the professional quality our clients expect."

Strategic Launch at Gaming Expo

The AI Voices launch debuts at The Australasian Gaming Expo August 12-14, demonstrating how voice messaging transforms customer communication at the critical decision-making moment. Live showcases will highlight integrated voice and music capabilities that enable businesses to guide customers through their purchasing process with significantly greater effectiveness than visual displays alone.

Comprehensive Support and Consultation

All clients receive the same comprehensive support that has made My Instore Radio the market leader, including free music profiling consultation to create audio atmospheres that resonate with customers. This consultation service now extends to AI voice messaging strategy, helping businesses optimize both music and voice content for maximum customer impact.

Businesses interested in optimizing their in-store audio strategy can contact My Instore Radio for a free consultation that analyzes target audiences, customer demographics, and shopping behavior to create comprehensive audio solutions.

Implementation Guide Available

My Instore Radio has published a detailed guide exploring how AI Voices transforms in-store communication across different industries and business scenarios. The comprehensive article provides practical implementation strategies, real-world applications, and step-by-step guidance for businesses looking to optimize their customer communication.

The guide examines the technology behind AI Voices' five core functions and demonstrates how natural voice messaging integrates with strategic background music to create complete audio ecosystems that influence customer behavior throughout the shopping journey.

Read the complete AI Voices implementation guide

About My Instore Radio

My Instore Radio is a leading provider of comprehensive in-store media solutions including background music, overhead messaging, digital signage, and AI-powered voice messaging for businesses globally. Founded in 2011 in Billund, Denmark, the company has expanded to serve thousands of locations across more than 50 countries through offices in Denmark, Los Angeles, and Sydney. My Instore Radio enables businesses to effortlessly manage music, advertisements, and branding across multiple locations through an intuitive web interface, serving clients in retail, hospitality, and other industries worldwide.