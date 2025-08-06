Manulife John Hancock Investments Launches New Active ETF Targeting Select Value Opportunities

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife John Hancock Investments today will launch John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF (NYSE Arca: JDVL), a concentrated U.S. value portfolio and the second actively managed ETF subadvised by the team at Boston Partners. The launch brings Manulife John Hancock Investment's ETF suite to a total of 17 funds with over $7.5 billion in assets under management, with strategies including U.S. and international equity, preferred income, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate and municipal bonds.1

The new fund seeks long-term capital growth and is overseen by veteran portfolio managers David Cohen, CFA, and Joshua White, CFA, both of whom manage Boston Partners' other large-cap value strategies, including the John Hancock Disciplined Value mutual fund.

"We're excited to expand our ETF lineup with a second active equity strategy in partnership with Boston Partners," said Kristie Feinberg, President and CEO, Manulife John Hancock Investments. "Their disciplined investment approach, focused on strong fundamentals and positive business momentum aligns with our commitment to helping clients build more diversified and resilient portfolios."

"The strategy behind the ETF is a familiar one to investors in the disciplined value suite of products. John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF follows the same philosophy and process that we've applied in the mutual fund space for decades," said portfolio manager David Cohen. "The key difference with this launch-beyond the investment vehicle-is the 'select' aspect. While John Hancock Disciplined Value Fund will typically hold 70 to 100 securities, John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF is a more concentrated portfolio of our highest-conviction ideas, typically around 35 to 40 names."

Steve Deroian, Global Head of Exchange Traded Products and Models, Manulife John Hancock Investments, added, "2024 marked a new record for net flows into actively managed ETFs and the launch of John Hancock Disciplined Value Select ETF is another example of how active ETF management can align with investor objectives in changing market conditions."2

1 As of July 31, 2025.

2 Source: "Where ETF Investors Put Their Money in 2024," Morningstar, 1/17/25.

Value stocks may decline in price. Large company stocks could fall out of favor, and illiquid securities may be difficult to sell at a price approximating their value. The stock prices of midsize and small companies can change more frequently and dramatically than those of large companies. Liquidity-the extent to which a security may be sold or a derivative position closed without negatively affecting its market value, if at all-may be impaired by reduced trading volume, heightened volatility, rising interest rates, and other market conditions. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. There can be no assurance that active trading markets for the shares will develop or be maintained by market makers or authorized participants. Please see the fund's prospectus for additional risks.

A fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, contact your financial professional, call us at 800-225-5291, or visit our website at jhinvestments/etf. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

John Hancock ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC in the United States, and are subadvised by Boston Partners, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, Marathon Asset Management, or our affiliate Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC, Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, Boston Partners, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, or Marathon Asset Management.

Shares of the ETF are not redeemable with the ETF other than in creation unit aggregations. Instead, investors must buy or sell the ETF shares in the secondary market at market price (not NAV) through a broker-dealer. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and may receive less than net asset value when selling.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the ETF's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

It is important to note that there are material differences between investing in an ETF versus a mutual fund. ETFs trade on the major stock exchanges at any time during the day. Prices fluctuate throughout the day like stocks. ETFs generally have lower operating expenses, no investment minimums, are tax efficient, have no sales loads, and have brokerage commissions.

Mutual funds trade at closing NAV when shares are priced once a day after the markets close. Operating expenses may vary. Most mutual funds have investment minimums and are less tax efficient than ETFs; many mutual funds have sales charges and they have no brokerage commissions.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NO BANK GUARANTEE. NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC, Member FINRA, SIPC

200 Berkeley Street, Boston, MA, 800-225-6020, jhinvestments

Manulife John Hancock Investments

At Manulife John Hancock Investments, we serve investors through a specialized multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house investment capabilities with a broad network of unaffiliated asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous oversight in the industry. As a result, we're able to offer a variety of options in each investment category, an approach that we believe truly serves the best interests of our clients. Our powerful combination of global expertise, strategic partnerships, and robust stewardship is designed to help investors pursue better portfolio outcomes.

About Boston Partners

Boston Partners is a value equity manager with a distinctive approach to investing-one that combines attractive valuation characteristics with strong business fundamentals and positive business momentum in every portfolio. The approach has been consistently applied for more than 30 years by an experienced and long-tenured team across economic cycles, market capitalizations, and geographies.

Today, the firm provides investors a full range of wealth and asset management solutions through three divisions-Boston Partners, Boston Partners Private Wealth, and WPG Partners-as well as through longstanding subadvisory relationships both in the United States and around the world.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.

MF4719035 8/25

JHS-781610-2025-07-30

Media contact

Melissa Berczuk

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED