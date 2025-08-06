Haivision Showcases Remote And Field Production Innovations For Live Sports And News Coverage At IBC2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live video contribution ecosystem empowers broadcasters to deliver ultra-low latency, high-quality live video with reliability for studio, on-site, and on-the-go live productions

MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it will showcase its latest innovations in live video contribution at IBC2025 , from September 12-15, at Hall 2, Stand B32 in Amsterdam.

As the world leader in live video contribution, Haivision offers a comprehensive ecosystem of mobile video transmitters, video encoders, receivers, and cloud management solutions. Trusted by broadcasters worldwide to capture live sports, news, and events, these technologies enable the creation of engaging viewing experiences that bring audiences closer to the action. From on-premise studio setups to fully remote, in-the-field live production workflows, Haivision provides a flexible and reliable foundation that empowers teams to adapt quickly, scale with ease, and deliver high-quality broadcasts in any environment.

At IBC2025, Haivision will present the latest innovations in live video contribution, showcasing a complete range of solutions designed to streamline and elevate live broadcast workflows.



Contribute Low Latency Video Over Any Network: Built for remote, on-the-go live coverage of sports, news, and events, discover how Haivision Pro transmitters and the newly announced Haivision Falkon X2 compact mobile transmitter deliver ultra-low latency, broadcast-quality video in 4K UHD and HD over bonded 5G, 4G, and IP networks. See the latest updates to the Makito X4 , our flagship high-performance video encoders and decoders for studio productions that deliver ultra-low latency, pristine-quality video in 4K UHD and HD.



Distribute Video to On-Prem and Cloud Production Workflows: Explore Haivision StreamHub and Haivision SRT Gateway , powerful solutions for IP video reception, decoding, routing, and protocol conversion across on-prem and cloud workflows.



Manage Your Devices and Workflows: Experience Haivision Hub 360 , the cloud-based master control solution that provides centralized management and monitoring of live video contribution devices and workflows.



Innovation in Sports and News Coverage: See how production teams use bonded cellular and private 5G networks to power mobile live video contribution in high-pressure broadcast environments. Demonstrations will showcase how Haivision Pro, Falkon X2, and the MoJoPro smartphone camera app are helping broadcasters power the world's biggest sporting events and deliver news stories the world watches.

IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme: Haivision is also demonstrating its participation in the IBC Accelerator project“Conquering the Air (Waves): Private 5G from Land to Sea to Sky,” working alongside leading broadcasters and technology partners to explore how private 5G networks can transform remote production workflows.



Join Haivision at IBC2025 in Hall 2, Stand B32 to explore our latest broadcast innovations. Schedule a meeting with one of our experts at: .

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations worldwide to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to drive the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

...