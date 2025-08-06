Highbridge Premium Signs East Coast Expansion Agreement With Opici Family Distributing

"HighBridge is excited to partner with Opici Family Distributing as we expand our footprint on the East Coast," said James Hunter, Founder and CEO of HighBridge Premium. "The addition of Opici, an iconic 90+ year-old distribution company, continues our tradition of partnering with the most highly regarded distributors as we grow throughout the U.S."

Opici Family Distributing, founded in 1934, ranks among the top ten distributors in the United States according to Wines & Vines magazine. The family-owned and operated company has maintained four generations of service, integrity, loyalty, and hard work, making it an ideal partner for HighBridge and its mission to normalize and promote social acceptance of infused beverages.

Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi's Farms and a HighBridge partner said, "We are proud to partner with Opici, which makes the HighBridge-Belushi's Farm products available to our followers throughout the East Coast region. Our partnership with HighBridge is more than a collaboration – it's a recipe for magic. When two bold brands join forces, the Hemp Delta-9 market gets a taste of something truly extraordinary. Adding Opici creates a win-win-win scenario."

Dina Opici, President of Opici Family Distributing, emphasized the strategic fit: "As we considered entering this market segment, we sought a product and partner with shared values and respect for the industry. We are thrilled to partner with HighBridge to expand upon our hemp beverage portfolio."

HighBridge will continue to seek qualified, reputable distributors in more states as it continues to pursue accelerated growth. When asked what HighBridge looks for in a distribution partner, Hunter concluded, "A shared commitment to quality, social responsibility, and commercial integrity, is a common trait amongst our distribution partners. Opici exemplifies the perfect distribution partner."

About HighBridge Premium

Founded in 2019, HighBridge Premium is a leading innovator in the infused beverage market, creating premium quality products that promote social acceptance of hemp-based beverages. The company's portfolio includes award-winning faux Beers, Re-FrshTM botanical seltzers, and Majical Ice TeaZTM, developed in collaboration with Jim Belushi and Belushi's Farm.







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail and discussed on the Company's website; . Forward-looking statements are made based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release. HighBridge assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact

James Hunter

Founder/CEO

O: 949.201.8096

[email protected]

SOURCE HighBridge Premium