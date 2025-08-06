Qued Named A Winner In Freightwaves' Inaugural AI Excellence In Supply Chain Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced scheduling platform recognized for innovation in logistics

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, the leading AI-powered scheduling platform for logistics and supply chain operations, is proud to be named a winner of FreightWaves' Inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards . This prestigious recognition highlights Qued's innovation and transformative impact on one of the logistics industry's most difficult challenges: load appointment scheduling.

Qued's platform was selected by FreightWaves' editorial and research teams from a competitive field of candidates demonstrating real-world scalability, innovation, and measurable outcomes. The company's proprietary scheduling engine uses intelligent algorithms to automate dock scheduling, significantly reduce detention time, improve carrier compliance, and increase throughput across warehousing and distribution networks.

“We're incredibly honored to be recognized by FreightWaves as a pioneer in AI for supply chain,” said Prasad Gollapalli, CEO of Qued.“Winning this award is not just a celebration of AI, but a validation of our team's unwavering commitment to intelligent appointment scheduling that delivers real results.”

The role of AI within Qued's ecosystem is sophisticated and nuanced. Rather than being a front-and-center selling point, AI operates seamlessly behind the scenes, functioning as a silent yet critical enhancer of efficiency. The Qued platform intelligently optimizes workflows, refines predictive analytics, and continuously improves the quality and relevance of appointments. This integration ensures that the benefits of AI are delivered without the jargon, focusing instead on the superior user experience and operational advantages.

The recognition comes at a time when the freight industry is facing a surge in fraud and inefficiencies. Gollapalli adds,“Fraud is not one person's fight; it is not just up to shippers or carriers alone. Everyone in the logistics ecosystem must come together to ensure stronger security and better outcomes.”

Scheduling remains the most complex and inefficient problem in logistics. Qued's mission is to solve appointment scheduling once for all. This recognition from FreightWaves affirms the company's leadership and momentum in delivering practical, AI-powered solutions that simplify logistics and reduce friction in supply chains.

