Built For AI, Designed For Uptime Chemtreat Launches Ctsolutions® D2C For Direct-To-Chip Data Center Cooling

Integrated water treatment and system readiness platform addresses risk, reliability, and efficiency in next-generation infrastructure

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemTreat, Inc. (ChemTreat ), a Veralto company and leading provider of industrial water treatment solutions, today announced the launch of CTSolutions® D2C , a comprehensive treatment and monitoring program engineered for direct-to-chip (D2C) liquid cooling systems in high-density, AI-driven data centers.

The launch comes amid an unprecedented wave of global data center development, driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), High Performance Computing (HPC), and next-generation workloads. This growth is pushing cooling systems to their limits and requiring new levels of fluid reliability, monitoring, and control.

As demand for compute accelerates and data center infrastructure undergoes rapid transformation, D2C cooling is becoming essential to maintaining rack densities and thermal performance. CTSolutions® D2C addresses this shift by delivering a fully integrated approach to water treatment technology, service, monitoring, and automation. This program helps data centers maintain system reliability and efficiency, which are critical to meeting uptime targets in modern digital environments.

"This launch is about readiness and risk reduction at scale," said Jacob Paugh, Director of Commercial and Institutional Business at ChemTreat. "D2C systems require more than chemistry, they need continuous monitoring, system cleanliness, and a preventive mindset. CTSolutions® D2C is designed to support these needs from pre-commissioning through full operation."

Engineered for High-Density Cooling and Hyperscale Deployment

Unlike legacy systems, D2C cooling loops operate under closed conditions and are highly sensitive to water chemistry, particulate control, and fluid stability. Poor treatment can lead to fouling, corrosion, and thermal inefficiency, triggering CPU throttling, server shutdown, spikes in power consumption, and unscheduled maintenance.

CTSolutions® D2C includes:



Advanced aqueous coolant technologies to help improve heat transfer efficiency.

Industry-standard coolants to ensure compatibility with a wide range of OEM systems.

Specialty biocides formulated specifically for D2C applications.

CTVista®+ monitoring platform for rapid insight into fluid chemistry, alerts, and performance.

Customizable equipment options for system monitoring and fluid sampling.

Pre-operational cleaning and passivation protocols to help data centers meet high water quality needs for startup and long-term operational success. On-site service from ChemTreat specialists trained in mission-critical environments and supported by highly experienced technical specialists.

Data Visibility, Monitoring and Analytics for Informed Decision-Making

With CTVista®+, operators gain rapid access to advanced analytics, system upset alerts, and trending tools to provide operators with deep insights into performance and improve decision-making. This integration supports proactive maintenance and reporting across cooling environments.

Purpose-Built for Greenfield and AI-Scale Infrastructure

The program is tailored to support new builds and hyperscale expansions, where cooling system design, fluid specification, and startup preparation should align to ensure long-term success.

ChemTreat's field teams work alongside design engineers and commissioning leads to support system integrity before the first server goes live.

It is particularly well-suited for hyperscalers, AI cluster environments, and colocation providers operating high-density workloads.

Sustainability at the Core

ChemTreat's commitment to sustainability is embedded in every aspect of the D2C program and enabled by strategies to maximize the power of water. In 2024 alone, the company helped its industrial customers save over 85 billion gallons of water through optimization, treatment, and monitoring strategies.

In regions with water constraints, grid limitations, or tightening ESG mandates, CTSolutions® D2C helps operators improve power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE).

"Our CTSolutions® D2C package is more than a product, it's a partnership," said Paugh. "We're bringing together our best-in-class aqueous coolant technologies, rapid monitoring tools, and decades of field expertise to help data centers operate more efficiently and reliably from day one."

