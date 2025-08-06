BV Investment Partners Announces Majority Investment In The Millennium Alliance

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors, announced today that it has made a majority investment in The Millennium Alliance, a leading peer-to-peer sales enablement platform providing C-suite executive assemblies, dinners, and access to a variety of digital properties including their popular podcast known as Millennium Live.

Founded in 2014 by Alex Sobol and Rob Davis, The Millennium Alliance has become a trusted source for real-world tangible learning and engagement opportunities for senior executives and their technology partners. Millennium hosts assemblies and dinners that facilitate direct 1:1 engagement between enterprise and mid-market B2B companies and C-suite executives. Millennium facilitates bottom-of-funnel lead generation and delivers industry-leading ROI by enabling data-driven, pre-qualified intimate engagements that build brand awareness and accelerate sales pipelines. The Company serves clients across key industries such as Technology, IT Services, Healthcare, Office of the CFO, Cybersecurity, and Marketing Technology, all of which are closely aligned with BV's investment themes and sector focus areas. The Millennium Alliance is headquartered in New York City with operations also in London. For more information, visit .

Rob Davis and Alex Sobol, the two co-founders of Millennium, commented, "We couldn't be more excited to begin this partnership with BV, whose team understands our business model very well and has had previous experience investing in similar companies. With the support and experience of BV, we are excited to continue to drive growth at Millennium Alliance and become the clear, differentiated leading platform within the B2B executive events and multimedia space."

Justin Harrison, Managing Partner of BV Investment Partners, said, "We are excited to partner with Rob and Alex to further build this market-leading executive events business. Millennium sits at an attractive place within our firm's marketing services work, and we believe we can deliver significant value to the Company through our deep expertise in their high-growth end markets as well as leveraging our extensive network of relationships."

John Batter, Principal at BV, added, "Millennium Alliance has built a strong reputation nationwide as a best-in-class events provider. Their curated executive assemblies and dinners have high delegate quality and extremely strong ROI for customers. We look forward to continuing to build these events as well as work with Rob and Alex on their digital content and data opportunities."

BV was advised by Ropes & Gray who served as legal counsel. BrightTower served as the exclusive financial advisor to Millennium Alliance.

About The Millennium Alliance

The Millennium Alliance is a peer-to-peer executive events platform connecting enterprise and mid-market B2B companies with hard-to-reach senior-level decision-makers. Built on a curated, invitation-only model, The Millennium Alliance fosters direct engagement, exclusive networking, and meaningful knowledge exchange through intimate Assembly and Dinner events. It has become a trusted source for real-world, actionable learning and engagement opportunities for senior executives and their technology partners.

Since its founding in 2014, Millennium has built a strong global reputation, with thousands of engaged Members, and is a two-time honoree of the Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies. The Millennium Alliance is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan with an office in London.

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.7 billion, actively targeting investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. The firm is investing out of its 11th private equity fund, which closed in September 2023 with $1.75 billion in capital commitments. BV was ranked in Inc. magazine's 2024 list of Founder-Friendly Investors. For more information, visit .

