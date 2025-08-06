403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Schools Of Excellence Launches DMIT Franchise
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 6, 2025 | Guwahati, Assam – Schools Of Excellence, an expert in the science of Dermatoglyphics Analysis and Brain Activation and the only company with the most advanced product on Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT), has announced its mega expansion plans for 2025-2026. The company aims to expand to **350 more domestic and international cities** in the coming year, with increased focus on major metro regions.
“Since 2011, Schools Of Excellence has revolutionized the concept of educational counseling through DMIT,” said Dr. Vineet Verma, Head-Training & Distribution at Schools Of Excellence.“Our new DMIT Franchise opportunity is designed to empower entrepreneurs and educators to bring this transformative science to more children and families globally.”
About the DMIT Franchise
Right from a young age, an ideal education should be holistic and foster multiple intelligence-based learning. With Schools Of Excellence, our mission is to identify and nurture the innate skills and aptitude of children and guide them toward excellence. Dermatoglyphics uses modern and advanced technology to determine an individual's inborn strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and the most suitable career options.
The Schools Of Excellence DMIT software stands out for its accuracy, precision, and innovation. As the first and only company in Asia to offer quality-based fingerprint analysis with automated ridge count, we ensure that every analysis delivers highly reliable results.
Who Can Benefit
* Entrepreneurs looking for a high-impact educational franchise
* Business professionals seeking a scalable venture
* Small businesses aiming to expand in the educational counseling sector
Why Join the DMIT Franchise
* Exclusive rights to a proven educational innovation
* Comprehensive training and ongoing support
* Access to advanced DMIT software with industry-leading accuracy
* Opportunity to positively impact the future of education
Limited-Time Franchise Opportunity
As part of this major expansion, Schools Of Excellence is offering an exclusive DMIT Franchise package for a limited time. This is a unique chance to join a global educational movement and transform the way intelligence and learning are understood.
About Schools Of Excellence
Schools Of Excellence has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in educational counseling and personal development. Specializing in Dermatoglyphics Analysis and Brain Activation, the company is recognized as the pioneer of advanced DMIT solutions. With its focus on cutting-edge technology and measurable results, Schools Of Excellence is committed to empowering individuals and institutions to achieve exceptional growth worldwide.
“Since 2011, Schools Of Excellence has revolutionized the concept of educational counseling through DMIT,” said Dr. Vineet Verma, Head-Training & Distribution at Schools Of Excellence.“Our new DMIT Franchise opportunity is designed to empower entrepreneurs and educators to bring this transformative science to more children and families globally.”
About the DMIT Franchise
Right from a young age, an ideal education should be holistic and foster multiple intelligence-based learning. With Schools Of Excellence, our mission is to identify and nurture the innate skills and aptitude of children and guide them toward excellence. Dermatoglyphics uses modern and advanced technology to determine an individual's inborn strengths, weaknesses, abilities, and the most suitable career options.
The Schools Of Excellence DMIT software stands out for its accuracy, precision, and innovation. As the first and only company in Asia to offer quality-based fingerprint analysis with automated ridge count, we ensure that every analysis delivers highly reliable results.
Who Can Benefit
* Entrepreneurs looking for a high-impact educational franchise
* Business professionals seeking a scalable venture
* Small businesses aiming to expand in the educational counseling sector
Why Join the DMIT Franchise
* Exclusive rights to a proven educational innovation
* Comprehensive training and ongoing support
* Access to advanced DMIT software with industry-leading accuracy
* Opportunity to positively impact the future of education
Limited-Time Franchise Opportunity
As part of this major expansion, Schools Of Excellence is offering an exclusive DMIT Franchise package for a limited time. This is a unique chance to join a global educational movement and transform the way intelligence and learning are understood.
About Schools Of Excellence
Schools Of Excellence has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in educational counseling and personal development. Specializing in Dermatoglyphics Analysis and Brain Activation, the company is recognized as the pioneer of advanced DMIT solutions. With its focus on cutting-edge technology and measurable results, Schools Of Excellence is committed to empowering individuals and institutions to achieve exceptional growth worldwide.
Company :-Schools Of Excellence
User :- Dr Vineet Verma
Email :...
Phone :-8791575198
Mobile:- 8791575198Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment