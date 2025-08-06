United Airlines Takes Equity Stake In Dfinitiv To Advance Commerce Media And Loyalty Program Priorities

Dfinitiv's SmartCXPTM is an innovative Commerce Experience Platform that combines customer-focused personalization, intelligent loyalty offers and content aggregation, and SmartLinkTM - a proprietary deep-linking engine that connects user context and intent to optimized in-app, web, and on-screen experiences. SmartCXPTM enables brands to provide personalized, shoppable content and offers throughout the customer journey, empowering loyalty members to engage in everyday commerce and seamlessly earn and redeem loyalty points.

"We're proud to support United Airlines and United Airlines Ventures as they explore new technologies to elevate customer engagement - not just in travel, but across the broader loyalty ecosystem," said Joseph Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Dfinitiv. "SmartCXPTM is built to deliver the personalization, flexibility, and scale needed to turn loyalty into a connected, everyday engagement platform."

"United Airlines Ventures values innovative companies that can enhance the customer travel experience and help airlines unlock new opportunities for growth," said Andrew Chang, Head of United Airlines Ventures. "We look for differentiated technologies, thoughtful user experience design, and strong management teams that can scale. We believe Dfinitiv checks every box - and the versatility of their platform across multiple industries, including loyalty programs like MileagePlus, financial services, connected media platforms like Kinective Media, and travel only enhances potential revenue streams."

Dfinitiv's technology is built for cross-industry applicability - enabling travel companies, financial institutions, hospitality brands, credit card issuers, and other non-retail enterprises to better engage their large loyalty audiences and unlock customer touchpoints. United Airlines Ventures recognizes Dfinitiv's broad potential in sectors where commerce media networks are emerging as a powerful new digital revenue model.

United Airlines Ventures (UAV) was established in 2021 to invest in early-stage start-up companies focused on innovative technologies with the potential to shape the future of aviation and travel. To date, UAV has made more than 30 investments in companies developing technologies across aerospace, technology, energy transition, and more.

Dfinitiv is a commerce technology company purpose-built to power loyalty-led commerce media networks. Its SmartCXPTM platform unifies affiliate offers, curated content, branded experiences, and customer-focused personalization across mobile and digital channels. Headquartered in Englewood, NJ, Dfinitiv empowers leading loyalty, travel, and financial services organizations to unlock new engagement models and revenue streams. Learn more at .

UAV is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Airlines, Inc., whose parent company, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL". This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to, among other things, plans and projections regarding the benefits of the strategic relationship. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, which involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, plans, objectives, goals, targets, commitments, strategies, initiatives and intentions to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, any delay or inability of United or UAV to realize the expected benefits of the strategic relationship, including from a delay or failure of any project or technology to be fully developed or serve the purpose for which it was designed; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the strategic relationship; and the other risks and uncertainties identified in UAL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as UAL's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. United and UAV undertake no obligation to update any statement included in this press release, except as otherwise required by applicable law or regulation.

